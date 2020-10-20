Dacor Announces Winners and Finalists of Inaugural National Kitchen Design Contest

Winners and finalists from the two-year contest led by esteemed luxury kitchen appliance brand are recognized for their innovative kitchen designs
IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CookCoolCleanCreate--Dacor, the leading American luxury home appliance brand, today announced the winners and finalists of the inaugural 2020 Dacor National Kitchen Design Contest celebrating innovative kitchen designs and their talented creators. The diverse panel of judges included Dacor’s Design Council, which is made up of leading architects and interior designers from across the U.S. and Canada. The jury evaluated 132 entries from students and professionals across the U.S. and Canada to determine 20 finalists, from which three grand-prize professional design winners and one design student winner were selected based on design, innovation and representation of Dacor products.
“As a leading kitchen appliance brand in the North American marketplace we wanted to create an opportunity to celebrate our wonderful partners in the design community as well as emerging talent who are pushing the boundaries of creativity and are inspiring homeowners to bring to life their dream kitchens,” says Randy Warner, Vice President of Sales for Dacor. “Through the National Kitchen Design contest, it is evident these designers are paving the way in inventive kitchen designs are executed, and their work is the reason our products are synonymous with beautiful, luxury design. It has been an exciting opportunity to see the submissions and our team is beyond impressed by the talent featured across both professional and student entries.”
For more than 50 years, the Dacor brand has been an integral partner to designers across the country. The completion of the Dacor’s first National Kitchen Design contest marks the brand’s continued commitment to support the trade community and highlight the breadth of professional and student talent across the industry. Cash prizes totaling over $200,000 will be awarded to winners and finalists on both a Regional and National level for projects that were submitted in both the Contemporary and Traditional style of kitchens. Categories included: First Place Contemporary, First Place Traditional, Designer’s Choice, Runner-Up Contemporary, Runner-Up Traditional, First Place Student, and Runner-Up Student. Regionally, Dacor will recognize eight designers across all four U.S regions including Canada, while 20 finalists will be nationally recognized (10 per style of appliance).
Sarah Robertson of Studio Dearborn (Mamaroneck, NY) was a triple prize winner, taking home the Designer’s Choice award, as well as being recognized as the Regional winner in the West Region and a top 20 National Finalist, winning a grand total of $42,500. With regard to the key features of Dacor appliances that worked best for her client’s design, Robertson stated, “The clients loved the luxurious feel of the stainless lined refrigeration, but they were equally impressed by the technology within. The variable speed compressor not only saves energy, but also keeps temperature levels more consistent, enhancing preservation. The aesthetics of the graphite stainless steel and brass on the Contemporary cooktop paired perfectly with the black cabinetry and custom brass hood.”
Carla Kalwaitis of Carla Kalwaitis Design (Rancho Mirage, CA) took home First Place Contemporary kitchen along with first place in the Regional category and was selected as a National finalist, totaling a winning prize of $42,500. With regard to why she chose Dacor appliances for the project, she stated, “Dacor’s Contemporary line is unlike anything else on the market. The style is full of conversation pieces - from the technology, design and graphite finish – it appeals to a younger, professional audience, which is exactly what I was looking for.”
Starr Miller of Starr Miller Interior Design (Cornelius, NC) won First Place Traditional in addition to being recognized as a first place Regional winner and National finalist, totaling a winning prize of $42,500. “It was important to choose an innovative, luxury brand for this project as we were showing the best of design options in this showhouse,” said Miller. “We were proud of this project and wanted to celebrate our design team, local dealer and the incredible Dacor field support team.”
Sheng Wei Yang of Wilson Yang Design (New York School of Interior Design) shared that his selection for Dacor’s 48” Dual Fuel Steam Range and 30” Combination Wall Oven from the Contemporary styles were integral to his design in part because, “Dacor appliances always have polished, exquisite and sophisticated features.” Sheng Wei Yang was awarded First Place Student, winning a $10,000 scholarship prize.
Additional regional winners and finalists include:
Contemporary Regional Winners
Sarah Robertson with Dearborn Cabinetry LLC d/b/a Studio Dearborn (Mamaroneck, NY – East Coast Region)
Arash Hoss with Two Hawks Design and Development (Phoenix, AZ – Central Region)
Carla Kalwaitis with Carla Kalwaitis Design (Rancho Mirage, CA – West Coast Region)
Breanna Lukacsy and Rehanna Hartung with Hella Design Studio Inc. (Calgary, AB – Canada Region)
Contemporary National Finalists
Grand Prize Runner-Up: Qiong Lin with Global Kitchen & Bath (Bayside, NY)
Sarah Robertson with Dearborn Cabinetry LLC d/b/a Studio Dearborn (Mamaroneck, NY)
Arash Hoss with Two Hawks Design and Development (Phoenix, AZ)
Jennifer Sartori and Sheilah Hughes with Lifestyle Home Builders (Melbourne, FL)
Trey Farmer and Adrienne Farmer with Studio Femme (Austin, TX)
Yael Margalit with Yael Margalit Design (Los Angeles, CA)
Breanna Lukacsy and Rehanna Hartung with Hella Design Studio Inc. (Calgary, AB)
Aimee Eversole with Monarch & Maker (Magnolia, TX)
Traditional Regional Winners
Starr Miller with Starr Miller Interior Design (Cornelius, NC – East Coast Region)
Jennifer Reid with Travis Custom Homes (Scottsdale, AZ – Central Region)
Susanna Ward and Elaina Myers with Design 4 Corners (Carlsbad, CA – West Coast Region)
Nyla Free with Nyla Free Designs Inc. (Calgary, AB – Canada Region)
Traditional National Finalists
Grand Prize Runner-Up: Jennifer Reid with Travis Custom Homes (Scottsdale, AZ)
Susanna Ward and Elaina Myers with Design 4 Corners (Carlsbad, CA)
Skip Sroka with Sroka Design Inc. (Washington, DC)
Alexandra Montelongo with Monarch & Maker (Magnolia, TX)
Jennifer Sartori and Sheilah Hughes with Lifestyle Home Builders (Melbourne, FL)
Jacquelyn Cummins with Kitchens Unlimited (Memphis, TN)
Jason Jones with NoCO Custom Home (Timnath, CO)
Vic Remmers with Everett Custom Homes (Portland, OR)
Tynet Calhoun with Mag Builders (Denver, CO)
Nyla Free with Nyla Free Designs Inc. (Calgary, AB)
Student Finalists
Grand Prize Runner-Up: Zhoulan Zhang of Pratt Institute (Brooklyn, NY)
All contest winners and finalists will have their work recognized and promoted within Dacor’s showrooms in NYC, LA and Chicago and on the company website as well as social media channels. All entries were accepted from qualified legal residents of the 50 United States, District of Columbia and Canadian Residents (excluding Quebec).
For more information on the National Kitchen Design Contest and to see winners and finalists projects, visit Dacor.com/Professionals/Kitchen-Design-Contest-Winners. For more information on Dacor, or to find a dealer, visit Dacor.com.
About Dacor
Dacor is a leading American luxury home appliance brand known for creating stunning tools that deliver expert innovation, intuitive technology and handcrafted design. The company, based in Southern California and founded over 50 years ago, has revolutionized the luxury kitchen landscape through its award-winning suite of next-generation creative tools. Boasting curated design and confident reliability, Dacor pushes the boundaries of innovation and performance by transforming the modern-day kitchen into a place to connect, entertain and create. For additional information, please visit Dacor.com or follow us on Instagram, Facebook, or LinkedIn.
