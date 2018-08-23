Semiconductor industry executive adds valuable memory industry

experience to Everspin’s board of directors

CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM), the market leader in MRAM,

today announced that Darin Billerbeck, former CEO of Lattice

Semiconductor, has been elected to Everspin’s Board of Directors.

Billerbeck was CEO of Lattice Semiconductor for more than seven years,

until his retirement in 2018. During his tenure with Lattice, he

steadily increased shareholder value, while expanding the technology,

products and the intellectual property of the company. In addition, he

gained intimate knowledge of U.S. and China intellectual property laws

specifically with respect to the Committee of Foreign Investment in the

US (CFIUS).

Prior to joining Lattice, Billerbeck served as the President and CEO of

Zilog, which was acquired by IXYS Corporation in 2010. Before joining

Zilog, Billerbeck served for more than 18 years at Intel in various

executive and management positions. While with Intel, he served as Vice

President and General Manager of the Flash Products Group, where he

managed a $2+ billion business and directed the efforts of thousands of

employees worldwide. Billerbeck has also led several key engineering

functions in the memory space, including Director of Design Engineering,

Director of Packaging and Director of Operations.

“Darin brings highly relevant experience to Everspin’s Board of

Directors spanning microcontrollers, programmable logic and memory

technologies along with that of a public semiconductor company CEO.

Billerbeck’s rich experience in memory, component and intellectual

property will be a key resource as we grow the mainstream adoption of

our STT-MRAM products into new markets and applications,” said Kevin

Conley, President and CEO of Everspin.

The addition of Billerbeck to Everspin’s Board of Directors increases

the number of directors to eight.

About Everspin Technologies

Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Everspin Technologies, Inc. is the

worldwide market leader in Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM) for applications

where data persistence, performance, and endurance are paramount. With

over 70 million MRAM products deployed in data center, cloud storage,

energy, industrial, automotive, and transportation markets, Everspin has

built the strongest and fastest-growing foundation of MRAM users in the

world. For more information, visit www.everspin.com.

