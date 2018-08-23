Semiconductor industry executive adds valuable memory industry
experience to Everspin’s board of directors
CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM), the market leader in MRAM,
today announced that Darin Billerbeck, former CEO of Lattice
Semiconductor, has been elected to Everspin’s Board of Directors.
Billerbeck was CEO of Lattice Semiconductor for more than seven years,
until his retirement in 2018. During his tenure with Lattice, he
steadily increased shareholder value, while expanding the technology,
products and the intellectual property of the company. In addition, he
gained intimate knowledge of U.S. and China intellectual property laws
specifically with respect to the Committee of Foreign Investment in the
US (CFIUS).
Prior to joining Lattice, Billerbeck served as the President and CEO of
Zilog, which was acquired by IXYS Corporation in 2010. Before joining
Zilog, Billerbeck served for more than 18 years at Intel in various
executive and management positions. While with Intel, he served as Vice
President and General Manager of the Flash Products Group, where he
managed a $2+ billion business and directed the efforts of thousands of
employees worldwide. Billerbeck has also led several key engineering
functions in the memory space, including Director of Design Engineering,
Director of Packaging and Director of Operations.
“Darin brings highly relevant experience to Everspin’s Board of
Directors spanning microcontrollers, programmable logic and memory
technologies along with that of a public semiconductor company CEO.
Billerbeck’s rich experience in memory, component and intellectual
property will be a key resource as we grow the mainstream adoption of
our STT-MRAM products into new markets and applications,” said Kevin
Conley, President and CEO of Everspin.
The addition of Billerbeck to Everspin’s Board of Directors increases
the number of directors to eight.
About Everspin Technologies
Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Everspin Technologies, Inc. is the
worldwide market leader in Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM) for applications
where data persistence, performance, and endurance are paramount. With
over 70 million MRAM products deployed in data center, cloud storage,
energy, industrial, automotive, and transportation markets, Everspin has
built the strongest and fastest-growing foundation of MRAM users in the
world. For more information, visit www.everspin.com.
