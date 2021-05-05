Data-center supplier to add 100 jobs in Tucson expansion

CIS Global, a maker of sliding mechanisms and power distribution products for computer data centers and consumer appliances, plans to add 100 jobs in an expansion of its headquarters operations in Tucson.

The company, which has more than 800 employees worldwide at sites including North America, Taiwan, India and China, said it plans to lease about 32,000 square feet on Tucson’s south side to establish its first U.S. manufacturing plant.

CIS Global has had its headquarters for more than a decade at 1791 W. Dairy Place, off Ruthrauff Road, where it now employs about 15 workers.

The new site at 1601 W. Commerce Court, near West Valencia Road west of Interstate 19, will house administrative offices and a new production facility, with jobs in production, quality control, operations management and engineering. Positions will be posted at cisww.com/careers.

The full expansion over five years will create an estimated economic impact of $139.3 million, said Sun Corridor Inc., the Tucson region’s main economic-development agency.