Company secures Gint Grabauskas as new Chief Technology Officer
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Within three short years, on-demand homebuyer Offerpad
has seen 3x growth year-over-year, and is on pace to achieve $2.5
billion in annual real estate transactions. The company’s solution of
providing certainty and ease when buying and selling a home was built on
the backbone of decades of real estate experience and led by real estate
agent innovator, Brian Bair. “We understand every pain point that occurs
for the consumer during this process, and we are constantly striving to
develop new solutions that will eliminate stress when purchasing a home.
Our real estate background gives us this perspective, and our technology
allows us to do it even more successfully,” said Bair.
Ongoing efforts to enhance the customer’s experience through data-driven
technology solutions includes an announcement of Gint
Grabauskas as Offerpad’s chief technology officer. Grabauskas will
oversee the company’s engineering and IT teams, and be responsible for
quality assurance, system development and technology-powered product
enhancements, including Offerpad’s Instant Access mobile app. He brings
20+ years of technology leadership with him, most recently as chief
technology officer at Arizona-based Vixxo. Grabauskas also served as
vice president of engineering with GoDaddy, where he led the hosting
business unit. Under his leadership the unit experienced significant
growth which contributed to GoDaddy’s IPO in 2015.
"I am really excited to be part of the Offerpad team. Our technology
stack is well-positioned to enable significant growth in the business,”
said Grabauskas. “My goal will be to amplify this growth by focusing on
a friction-less customer experience, and a world-class, scalable
platform.”
ATTOM Data Solutions recently covered Offerpad’s
data-fueled disruption in the marketplace. “We’ve been watching
Offerpad and others in the industry use technology and data to feed
insights into their operations over the recent years. As this new
industry is being defined, we believe the companies who focus on
technology to align with consumer needs will be the ones that experience
brand awareness and growth,” said Rob Barber, CEO at ATTOM Data
Solutions.
The demand of Offerpad’s solution is driving the company’s uptick in
hiring across eight markets. The company has nearly doubled its employee
pool since August 2017, recently announcing Offerpad’s COO & Chief of
Staff, Rahim Lakhani and Chief of Product & Analytics Officer, Arindam
Bose.
To learn more about Offerpad’s solution and open employment positions,
visit www.offerpad.com.
ABOUT OFFERPAD
Offerpad is revolutionizing the real estate industry by providing an
innovative and convenient way to sell or buy a home. Founded in 2015,
the leadership team brings decades of real estate experience that
collectively has purchased, renovated and rented or sold more than
100,000 homes. Offerpad is a privately held company, headquartered in
Arizona, with markets in Atlanta, Charlotte, Las Vegas, Los Angeles,
Orlando, Phoenix, Salt Lake City and Tampa.
