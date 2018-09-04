Company secures Gint Grabauskas as new Chief Technology Officer

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Within three short years, on-demand homebuyer Offerpad

has seen 3x growth year-over-year, and is on pace to achieve $2.5

billion in annual real estate transactions. The company’s solution of

providing certainty and ease when buying and selling a home was built on

the backbone of decades of real estate experience and led by real estate

agent innovator, Brian Bair. “We understand every pain point that occurs

for the consumer during this process, and we are constantly striving to

develop new solutions that will eliminate stress when purchasing a home.

Our real estate background gives us this perspective, and our technology

allows us to do it even more successfully,” said Bair.

Ongoing efforts to enhance the customer’s experience through data-driven

technology solutions includes an announcement of Gint

Grabauskas as Offerpad’s chief technology officer. Grabauskas will

oversee the company’s engineering and IT teams, and be responsible for

quality assurance, system development and technology-powered product

enhancements, including Offerpad’s Instant Access mobile app. He brings

20+ years of technology leadership with him, most recently as chief

technology officer at Arizona-based Vixxo. Grabauskas also served as

vice president of engineering with GoDaddy, where he led the hosting

business unit. Under his leadership the unit experienced significant

growth which contributed to GoDaddy’s IPO in 2015.

"I am really excited to be part of the Offerpad team. Our technology

stack is well-positioned to enable significant growth in the business,”

said Grabauskas. “My goal will be to amplify this growth by focusing on

a friction-less customer experience, and a world-class, scalable

platform.”

ATTOM Data Solutions recently covered Offerpad’s

data-fueled disruption in the marketplace. “We’ve been watching

Offerpad and others in the industry use technology and data to feed

insights into their operations over the recent years. As this new

industry is being defined, we believe the companies who focus on

technology to align with consumer needs will be the ones that experience

brand awareness and growth,” said Rob Barber, CEO at ATTOM Data

Solutions.

The demand of Offerpad’s solution is driving the company’s uptick in

hiring across eight markets. The company has nearly doubled its employee

pool since August 2017, recently announcing Offerpad’s COO & Chief of

Staff, Rahim Lakhani and Chief of Product & Analytics Officer, Arindam

Bose.

To learn more about Offerpad’s solution and open employment positions,

visit www.offerpad.com.

ABOUT OFFERPAD

Offerpad is revolutionizing the real estate industry by providing an

innovative and convenient way to sell or buy a home. Founded in 2015,

the leadership team brings decades of real estate experience that

collectively has purchased, renovated and rented or sold more than

100,000 homes. Offerpad is a privately held company, headquartered in

Arizona, with markets in Atlanta, Charlotte, Las Vegas, Los Angeles,

Orlando, Phoenix, Salt Lake City and Tampa.

Contacts

Offerpad Contact

Cortney Read, Director of Communications

press@offerpad.com

