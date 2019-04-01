Five-Stop Skate and BMX Youth Competition Series Kicks Off April 5-7

in Huntington Beach, Calif.

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. & PARK CITY, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hot Wheels® and Woodward, a POWDR company, announced today the dates and

locations for the 2019 Hot Wheels™ Junior Series built by Woodward, an

amateur skateboarding and BMX competition series that invites

participants 16-years-old and under to compete and progress their

skills. The Series gives kids around the country an easy entry into the

world of competition by inspiring them to take on new challenges, meet

new friends and compete for great prizes. Registration for the series is

now open at hotwheelsjuniorseries.com.

Running from April through September, the Hot Wheels Junior Series kicks

off in sunny Huntington Beach, Calif., April 5-7 and includes skate and

BMX contests spanning disciplines such as street, park, bowl, mini and

dirt. Additional stops include Phoenix, Ariz., Rye, N.H., Tahoe, Calif.

and Woodward, Pa. Awards are given to athletes at every event in each

discipline across four participant divisions including ages 10 and

under, ages 11-16, women’s and advanced.

"In the same way playing with Hot Wheels nurtures the 'Challenger

Spirit' by encouraging kids to try, fail, and repeat to achieve success,

so does the world of action sports,” said Ricardo Briceno, Hot Wheels

Director of Global Brand Marketing at Mattel. "The Hot Wheels Junior

Series gives kids the forum to challenge themselves, test their skills

and progress in a fun and authentic competition setting. We’re thrilled

to be teaming up with Woodward for another year of exciting youth

competitions across the country.”

Each stop of the Hot Wheels Junior Series will feature official Woodward

clinics that are free to sign up for with registration. The clinics

allow participants to gain access to Woodward skate and BMX coaches to

help them progress as they work to master specific tricks and get a feel

for competition format.

“As a playground for progressive sport experiences, Woodward empowers

and inspires kids through sports, community and culture,” says Genevieve

Gunnarson, vice president of marketing for Woodward. “The Hot Wheels

Junior Series built by Woodward not only inspires and empowers kids, it

also provides a low barrier to entry for aspiring skate and BMX athletes

who want to experience a competition and work toward becoming the best

athlete they can be. At each event, kids can get a taste of what

Woodward is like and progress in their sport through on-site clinics

before competition begins.”

The Hot Wheels Junior Series built by Woodward is done in partnership

with The Boardr, the top organizing and hosting entity of

skateboarding’s premiere events. For more information and to register

for the Hot Wheels Junior Series built by Woodward, visit hotwheelsjrseries.com.

Follow the Hot Wheels Junior Series at #hotwheelsjrseries on Instagram.

Hot Wheels Junior Series built by Woodward Schedule


Hot Wheels Junior Series Stops

 

 

Parks

 

 

Dates

 

 

Featured Sports

Huntington Beach, Calif.

 

 

Vans Off the Wall Skatepark

 

 

April 5 – 7

 

 

Skate and BMX

Phoenix, Ariz.

 

 

KTR Family Action Sports Center

 

 

May 10 – 12

 

 

Skate and BMX

Rye, N.H.

 

 

Rye Airfield

 

 

June 7 – 9

 

 

Skate and BMX

Tahoe, Calif.

 

 

Woodward Tahoe

 

 

August 23 – 25

 

 

Skate and BMX

Woodward, Pa.

 

 

Woodward PA

 

 

September 27 – 29

 

 

Skate and BMX


 

 


 

 


 

 

Each stop of the Hot Wheels Junior Series will follow the below schedule:



  • Friday: Practice and Registration


  • Saturday: BMX Clinic and All BMX events


  • Sunday: Skateboarding Clinic and All Skate events

Division levels at each event include:



  • Women’s 16 and under



    • Women are grouped into one division for all ages




  • 10 and under



    • Beginner to intermediate level




  • 11 - 16



    • Beginner to intermediate level




  • Advanced 16 and under



    • One division for all ages



About Mattel

Mattel is a global learning, development and play company that

inspires the next generation of kids to shape a brighter tomorrow.

Through our portfolio of iconic consumer brands, including American

Girl®, Barbie®, Fisher-Price®, Hot Wheels® and Thomas & Friends™, we

create systems of play, content and experiences that help kids unlock

their full potential. Mattel also creates inspiring and innovative

products in collaboration with leading entertainment and technology

companies as well as other partners. With a global workforce of

approximately 32,000 people, Mattel operates in 40 countries and

territories and sells products in more than 150 nations. Visit us online

at www.mattel.com.

About Woodward

Woodward is playground for progressive sport experiences. For both

aspiring youth and professional athletes, Woodward camps and programs

inspire, mentor and nurture kids through amazing activities. For more

than forty years, Woodward’s positive movement in youth culture has

given kids greater self-confidence as they advance in athletics, build

personal character and become part of a community. While at Woodward,

kids are empowered to thrive via creative expression in tech, music and

sport such as skateboarding, gymnastics, cheer, scooter, BMX,

snowboarding, freeskiing, digital media and more. With innovative

facilities, Woodward currently has five unique locations in the United

States, open to all ages and ability levels, including the original Camp

Woodward in Woodward, Pennsylvania; Woodward West in Tehachapi,

California; Woodward Tahoe at Boreal Resort in California; Woodward

Copper in Summit County, Colorado, and Woodward Riviera Maya in Mexico,

with more locations on the horizon. To find out more information, please

visit, www.campwoodward.com.

Woodward is part of the POWDR

Adventure Lifestyle Co. portfolio.

Contacts

Hot Wheels Contact:

Scott Shaffstall

scott.shaffstall@mattel.com

310-252-3610

Woodward Contact:

Jennifer Rudolph

jrudolph@powdr.com

303-625-3465

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles