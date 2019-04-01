Five-Stop Skate and BMX Youth Competition Series Kicks Off April 5-7
in Huntington Beach, Calif.
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. & PARK CITY, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hot Wheels® and Woodward, a POWDR company, announced today the dates and
locations for the 2019 Hot Wheels™ Junior Series built by Woodward, an
amateur skateboarding and BMX competition series that invites
participants 16-years-old and under to compete and progress their
skills. The Series gives kids around the country an easy entry into the
world of competition by inspiring them to take on new challenges, meet
new friends and compete for great prizes. Registration for the series is
now open at hotwheelsjuniorseries.com.
Running from April through September, the Hot Wheels Junior Series kicks
off in sunny Huntington Beach, Calif., April 5-7 and includes skate and
BMX contests spanning disciplines such as street, park, bowl, mini and
dirt. Additional stops include Phoenix, Ariz., Rye, N.H., Tahoe, Calif.
and Woodward, Pa. Awards are given to athletes at every event in each
discipline across four participant divisions including ages 10 and
under, ages 11-16, women’s and advanced.
"In the same way playing with Hot Wheels nurtures the 'Challenger
Spirit' by encouraging kids to try, fail, and repeat to achieve success,
so does the world of action sports,” said Ricardo Briceno, Hot Wheels
Director of Global Brand Marketing at Mattel. "The Hot Wheels Junior
Series gives kids the forum to challenge themselves, test their skills
and progress in a fun and authentic competition setting. We’re thrilled
to be teaming up with Woodward for another year of exciting youth
competitions across the country.”
Each stop of the Hot Wheels Junior Series will feature official Woodward
clinics that are free to sign up for with registration. The clinics
allow participants to gain access to Woodward skate and BMX coaches to
help them progress as they work to master specific tricks and get a feel
for competition format.
“As a playground for progressive sport experiences, Woodward empowers
and inspires kids through sports, community and culture,” says Genevieve
Gunnarson, vice president of marketing for Woodward. “The Hot Wheels
Junior Series built by Woodward not only inspires and empowers kids, it
also provides a low barrier to entry for aspiring skate and BMX athletes
who want to experience a competition and work toward becoming the best
athlete they can be. At each event, kids can get a taste of what
Woodward is like and progress in their sport through on-site clinics
before competition begins.”
The Hot Wheels Junior Series built by Woodward is done in partnership
with The Boardr, the top organizing and hosting entity of
skateboarding’s premiere events. For more information and to register
for the Hot Wheels Junior Series built by Woodward, visit hotwheelsjrseries.com.
Follow the Hot Wheels Junior Series at #hotwheelsjrseries on Instagram.
Hot Wheels Junior Series built by Woodward Schedule
Hot Wheels Junior Series Stops
Parks
Dates
Featured Sports
Huntington Beach, Calif.
Vans Off the Wall Skatepark
April 5 – 7
Skate and BMX
Phoenix, Ariz.
KTR Family Action Sports Center
May 10 – 12
Skate and BMX
Rye, N.H.
Rye Airfield
June 7 – 9
Skate and BMX
Tahoe, Calif.
Woodward Tahoe
August 23 – 25
Skate and BMX
Woodward, Pa.
Woodward PA
September 27 – 29
Skate and BMX
Each stop of the Hot Wheels Junior Series will follow the below schedule:
Friday: Practice and Registration
Saturday: BMX Clinic and All BMX events
Sunday: Skateboarding Clinic and All Skate events
Division levels at each event include:
Women’s 16 and under
Women are grouped into one division for all ages
10 and under
Beginner to intermediate level
11 - 16
Beginner to intermediate level
Advanced 16 and under
One division for all ages
About Mattel
Mattel is a global learning, development and play company that
inspires the next generation of kids to shape a brighter tomorrow.
Through our portfolio of iconic consumer brands, including American
Girl®, Barbie®, Fisher-Price®, Hot Wheels® and Thomas & Friends™, we
create systems of play, content and experiences that help kids unlock
their full potential. Mattel also creates inspiring and innovative
products in collaboration with leading entertainment and technology
companies as well as other partners. With a global workforce of
approximately 32,000 people, Mattel operates in 40 countries and
territories and sells products in more than 150 nations. Visit us online
at www.mattel.com.
About Woodward
Woodward is playground for progressive sport experiences. For both
aspiring youth and professional athletes, Woodward camps and programs
inspire, mentor and nurture kids through amazing activities. For more
than forty years, Woodward’s positive movement in youth culture has
given kids greater self-confidence as they advance in athletics, build
personal character and become part of a community. While at Woodward,
kids are empowered to thrive via creative expression in tech, music and
sport such as skateboarding, gymnastics, cheer, scooter, BMX,
snowboarding, freeskiing, digital media and more. With innovative
facilities, Woodward currently has five unique locations in the United
States, open to all ages and ability levels, including the original Camp
Woodward in Woodward, Pennsylvania; Woodward West in Tehachapi,
California; Woodward Tahoe at Boreal Resort in California; Woodward
Copper in Summit County, Colorado, and Woodward Riviera Maya in Mexico,
with more locations on the horizon. To find out more information, please
visit, www.campwoodward.com.
Woodward is part of the POWDR
Adventure Lifestyle Co. portfolio.
