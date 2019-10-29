DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Certificate in Employee Relations Law Seminar" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Certificate in Employee Relations Law Seminar provides the most comprehensive, practical, up-to-date employment law training available. This is a 4 day seminar geared to the real-world needs of human resource professionals, attorneys, and managers. The seminar provides "best practices" insights and information on the full range of employee relations law issues.
This seminar has been presented hundreds of times to tens of thousands of professionals since 1979, undergoing continuous improvements, updating and refinement.
The seminar is presented by prominent employment law attorneys who are also excellent presenters. They focus is on the practical implications of the law and what steps participants can take on the job to cope with the complex requirements of the various laws and regulations.
Since 1979, the Certificate in Employee Relations Law Seminar has been widely regarded as the professional's choice for employment law training.
The Certificate in Employee Relations Law Seminar is designed to provide participants with a broad base of practical knowledge in all facets of employment law.
The seminar provides participants with:
A comprehensive understanding of all of today's significant employment laws and regulations, and the ability to know what to do about them in their own workplace.
The skills to recognize and deal with problem situations. Subjects include coping with federal and state regulatory agencies and their requirements, compliance reviews and agency injunctions, negotiating and settling complaints, and minimizing exposure to litigation by learning what steps and policies to implement in the workplace.
Complete information regarding current and expected future regulations, enabling your organization to anticipate and plan for the future.
Benefits
Tens of thousands of past participants have told the organizer that participating in the seminar:
Enables participants to take concrete and specific actions to substantially reduce their organization's downside risk to expensive, time-consuming and risky litigation.
Improves on-the-job performance and skills...immediately.
Provides virtually all the information needed to function effectively in the employment law aspect of a job.
Increases confidence in dealing with complex employee relations law issues.
Helps participants to deal more pro-actively with employee relations law issues.
Increases the participant's value to their organization.
Provides participants with an excellent environment to meet colleagues and share ideas.
In short, this seminar provides the perfect vehicle for both experienced and less experienced HR professionals and attorneys to get the information and the insight they need to achieve the highest level of professional performance.
Agenda
Block I - Labor Law in the Union & Non-Union Workplace - (Monday and Tuesday)
Overview of Laws Governing the Employer-Union Relationship
Analysis of the provisions of the Labor Management Relations Act and other applicable laws
Practical guide to understanding and successfully dealing with the National Labor Relations Board
Practical Guidance for Managing Non-Unionized Employees
How to minimize legal risk through good hiring practices
Identification of the most important employment policies
How to use performance evaluations effectively
The keys to avoiding an employment-related lawsuit
How to conduct effective internal investigations
Managing leaves of absence effectively
Why employees unionize-recurring problems in the non-union workplace
Preventive measures to avoid union organizing efforts
Changes in the Law and How they Affect You - The Election Process
Examination of election procedures-statutory provisions and NLRB processes
How to conduct a legal and effective campaign against unionization
Collective Bargaining
What should management want in a collective bargaining agreement?
How to get what you want out of the collective bargaining process
Extent of responsibility to bargain in good faith
The correlation between collective bargaining agreements and employee handbooks
Strikes and Picketing Activity
Legal limits on strikes, picketing, and employer responses
Legal remedies and best strategies for dealing with actual or threatened strikes, picketing, and boycotts
Operating Under a Collective Bargaining Agreement
Living with a collective bargaining agreement
Making effective use of the grievance procedure
Preparing for and winning arbitration cases
Successorship and the Law
Buying a business whose employees are unionized
Understanding your rights and liabilities in mergers and acquisitions
Ending the Union Relationship
The decertification process
Other non-election means through which to legally end the relationship
Block II - Employment Discrimination Law - (Wednesday and Thursday)
A survey course that examines legal theories under Title VII and other Civil Rights Acts, including discrimination and harassment based upon race, sex, religion, national origin, age, and disability.
Analyzes race, color and national origin discrimination claims under Title VII and the Post-Civil War Civil Rights Acts
Examines the various theories of sex discrimination, including such issues as pregnancy discrimination, employee benefits design and equal pay
Discusses sexual and other types of harassment, investigations and policies employers need to mitigate their risk of liability
Reviews trends in protecting the rights of persons based on sexual orientation
Updates religious discrimination issues, including employer obligations to accommodate employees' religious practices
Strategies and Practical Advice for Dealing with Issues Under the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Family and Medical Leave Act
A thorough examination of the Americans with Disabilities Act and the effective handling of the disabled employee, including a discussion of the changed standards under the Americans with Disabilities Act Amendment Act
An analysis of current decisions interpreting an employer's rights and responsibilities under the Americans with Disabilities Act
An examination of the Family and Medical Leave Act, its regulations, and recent cases dealing with leave issues
An Update on Developments in the Law Under the Age Discrimination in Employment Act
An examination of developing legal issues, including disparate impact claims and defenses
A review of issues associated with employee benefits designs, especially severance benefits
Resolving Discrimination Claims Without Litigation
Resolving complaints internally and encouraging employees to use your procedures
Avoiding litigation through binding arbitration
A discussion of recent court decisions concerning the enforceability of agreements to arbitrate employment claims and class claims
Litigating Discrimination Claims
A review of the case handling process under EEOC regulations
How to win your case at the administrative level
An examination of effective litigation strategies
Avoidance of retaliation claims
Settlement strategies, including pre-charge settlements as well as settlements in conjunction with agencies
An Examination of Affirmative Action
A detailed discussion of voluntary affirmative action trends
An examination of the requirements of Executive Order 11246 for government contractors
How to prepare affirmative action plans
Dealing with the OFCCP effectively
Update on judicial opinions regarding affirmative action and "reverse discrimination"
Block III - Special Issues in Employee Relations Law - (Friday)
This block will address specific employment law/labor law issues of interest to participants not covered in Blocks I and II plus up-to-the-minute laws, regulations and court decisions.
Topics may include:
Wage and Hour Issues
An examination of the Fair Labor Standards Act and regulations affecting the categorization of employees as exempt from minimum wage and/or overtime premium pay and calculating overtime premium pay under various pay arrangements.
Wrongful Discharge Litigation
An examination of the various theories of recovery arising from employee discipline and discharge. An examination of litigation prevention techniques including practical suggestions regarding employment policies, internal review procedures, and discipline/termination decision making and implementation.
Assessments of effective litigation strategies in response to these developments
A discussion of post-employment inquiries and the use of separation agreements as a litigation avoidance tool
Employment-Related Tort Litigation
Defamation claims arising from communications to employees, other employers, customers and others
Intentional infliction of emotional distress
Intentional interference with contract or prospective business advantage
Fraudulent or negligent misrepresentation
Negligent hiring, supervision entrustment and supervision
Alternative Dispute Resolution
Pros and cons
Utilization of arbitration agreements
Features of an effective ADR System
Substance Abuse in the Workplace
Legal restrictions and considerations in developing and implementing effective policies and programs
Workplace Privacy Claims
Workplace searches and related issues
Employee monitoring and pending legislation
Emerging types of claims
Protecting Confidential Information
What is protectable
How to protect it
