Limelight helps sports fans score thousands of streaming events from
DAZN
Networks (Nasdaq: LLNW), a leading provider of digital content
delivery, video, cloud security, and edge computing services, today
announced that the company is working with live and on-demand sports
streaming service DAZN to help millions of sports fans catch their
favorite events in broadcast-quality streams.
“No one wants an important play in a game interrupted by buffering,”
said Robin Oakley, Head of Distribution Technology at Perform Group,
owner of DAZN. “Working with Limelight, we’re able to create and deliver
a broadcast-like experience low on buffering, low on start-up times, and
high on picture quality.”
When DAZN scored a 10-year exclusive contract with the J. League,
Japan’s leading professional soccer league, extensive modeling showed
they would quickly run out of server capacity in the region. To ensure
high quality video streaming, handle increasing viewers, and be ready
for further international expansion, they chose Limelight’s content
delivery network (CDN). Today, they’re using Limelight services to help
deliver thousands of major sports events yearly on over 100 channels.
“Sports fans are gaining unprecedented global access to thousands of
events thanks to DAZN’s fast growing live and on-demand service,” said
Emma Whitmore, Head of Account Management, EMEA at Limelight Networks.
“Our massive global private network provides the speed and capacity
needed to ensure DAZN’s customers receive the best possible viewing
experience on any connected device, anywhere in the world.”
Learn more about how DAZN uses Limelight in a case study available here.
About DAZN
DAZN is a live and on-demand sports streaming
service owned by Perform Group, the digital leader in global sports
media. It’s the world’s first pure sport streaming service, providing
millions of fans with unlimited access to watch the widest array of live
and on-demand sports on virtually any internet-connected device. DAZN
features more than 15,000 sporting events a year from major to minor
competitions including soccer, basketball, baseball, tennis, rugby,
motorsports, boxing and more.
About Limelight
Limelight Networks Inc., (NASDAQ: LLNW), a
leading provider of digital content delivery, video, cloud security, and
edge computing services, empowers customers to provide exceptional
digital experiences. Limelight’s edge services platform includes a
unique combination of global private infrastructure, intelligent
software, and expert support services that enable current and future
workflows. For more information, visit www.limelight.com,
follow us on Twitter,
and LinkedIn.
Contacts
SHIFT Communications
Lori Niquette, 617-779-1800
or
Limelight
Networks
Investor Inquiries: