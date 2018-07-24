Limelight helps sports fans score thousands of streaming events from

Networks (Nasdaq: LLNW), a leading provider of digital content

delivery, video, cloud security, and edge computing services, today

announced that the company is working with live and on-demand sports

streaming service DAZN to help millions of sports fans catch their

favorite events in broadcast-quality streams.

“No one wants an important play in a game interrupted by buffering,”

said Robin Oakley, Head of Distribution Technology at Perform Group,

owner of DAZN. “Working with Limelight, we’re able to create and deliver

a broadcast-like experience low on buffering, low on start-up times, and

high on picture quality.”

When DAZN scored a 10-year exclusive contract with the J. League,

Japan’s leading professional soccer league, extensive modeling showed

they would quickly run out of server capacity in the region. To ensure

high quality video streaming, handle increasing viewers, and be ready

for further international expansion, they chose Limelight’s content

delivery network (CDN). Today, they’re using Limelight services to help

deliver thousands of major sports events yearly on over 100 channels.

“Sports fans are gaining unprecedented global access to thousands of

events thanks to DAZN’s fast growing live and on-demand service,” said

Emma Whitmore, Head of Account Management, EMEA at Limelight Networks.

“Our massive global private network provides the speed and capacity

needed to ensure DAZN’s customers receive the best possible viewing

experience on any connected device, anywhere in the world.”

Learn more about how DAZN uses Limelight in a case study available here.

About DAZN

DAZN is a live and on-demand sports streaming

service owned by Perform Group, the digital leader in global sports

media. It’s the world’s first pure sport streaming service, providing

millions of fans with unlimited access to watch the widest array of live

and on-demand sports on virtually any internet-connected device. DAZN

features more than 15,000 sporting events a year from major to minor

competitions including soccer, basketball, baseball, tennis, rugby,

motorsports, boxing and more.

About Limelight

Limelight Networks Inc., (NASDAQ: LLNW), a

leading provider of digital content delivery, video, cloud security, and

edge computing services, empowers customers to provide exceptional

digital experiences. Limelight’s edge services platform includes a

unique combination of global private infrastructure, intelligent

software, and expert support services that enable current and future

For more information, visit www.limelight.com

