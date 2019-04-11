Vertex and DC Water’s highly successful CIS project implementation –

an expansion of its 20-year partnership – celebrated at CS Week 2019

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VertexOne,

a leader in utility customer service solutions, today announced that its

latest customer information system project with DC

Water was recognized as the Level I Best CIS Implementation during

CS Week’s 2019 Expanding Excellence Awards ceremony. This annual award

is given to the utility company that achieved a highly successful CIS

project implementation during 2017-2018 based upon innovation, improved

service levels, budget, schedule adherence and more. DC Water and Vertex

completed this project, which included implementing the VertexOne

Customer Information System (CIS), Customer Self-Service web and mobile

portal (CSS), Mobile Workforce Management (MWM), and Bill Print/Payment

Processing solutions in just 12 months.

“This award is a significant accomplishment for DC Water, validating its

dedication to serving its customers and providing them with the most

sophisticated technology,” said Andrew Jornod, Chief Executive Officer,

Vertex. “As utilities look to the cloud to address the changing needs of

customers, DC Water’s innovative use of technology to adapt to an

increasingly complex market landscape sets a new industry standard for

others to follow.”

“The VertexOne solution exceeded expectations across all fronts,

allowing us to enhance our system capabilities while also developing

in-house expertise in the meter-to-cash cycle,” said Thomas Kuczynski,

Vice President of Information Technology, DC Water. “Vertex’s team was

instrumental in helping us deploy the system in record time and on

budget, freeing us to focus our attention on what matters most – serving

our customers."

DC Water has 135,000 meters that serve government agencies along with

residential, commercial and industrial customers – including all of the

federal government buildings located in the District of Columbia –

totaling 680,000 residents and over 20 million visitors annually.

DC Water was working with a 16-year-old system, outsourcing several

business processes within the meter-to-cash cycle to Vertex. The

relationship had served the authority well, but DC Water knew that

customers’ expectations were evolving and improving the customer

experience with rich self-service features was essential. To better

engage its customers and adapt to an increasingly complex market

landscape, they wanted to provide their customers with state-of-the-art

technology and upgrade the core CIS for the future.

Through a nearly year-long selection process led by AAC

Utility Partners (AAC) and its signature methodology, NavigateOne,

DC Water chose VertexOne and embarked on a major expansion of its

existing Vertex partnership along with technology solutions including

the Customer Information System from SAP; KONA Mobile Work Management;

KUBRA EBPP, Bill Print, and Payments; Vertex Customer Self-Service

Portal and customer mobile app; and Fujitsu Data Center Services. AAC

led the negotiations and development of the Statement of Work that was

the foundation for the implementation project. AAC also provided Project

Management and Testing Leadership services for the DC Water project

team, working with VertexOne in managing the delivery of the VertexOne

Customer Platform.

After just seven months, DC Water implemented the initial VertexOne

customer self-service portal, www.mydcwater.com,

and mobile self-service app. In addition, DC Water added new electronic

billing and payment features powered by Kubra. The early launch of these

features allowed DC Water to quickly improve the customer experience,

while streamlining operations and positioning the organization to deploy

more enhanced customer service features after the core CIS went live.

Customers effectively saw the new system five months early,

significantly reducing the impact on the call center when the full

system went live.

At the end of 2017, DC Water completed the larger implementation of

migrating from its 16-year-old customer information system to the

VertexOne Customer Platform, built on SAP S/4HANA technology.

Simultaneously, DC Water completed the implementation and integration of

the VertexOne Mobile Workforce Management solution powered by KONA, from

The Confluence Group.

DC Water successfully deployed the system in record time and on budget

with a 14-percent reduction in billing-related customer calls. The

lifetime savings (seven-year forecast) that resulted from implementing

this new system is estimated at over $22 million.

“DC Water and Vertex have enjoyed a strong history spanning nearly two

decades, and it was a privilege to witness how these industry leaders

collaborated on how to best serve customers now and in the future,” said

Rick Cutter, Managing Partner, AAC Utility Partners. “From beginning to

end, the entire process was executed flawlessly, setting an example for

future utility industry implementations.”

About Vertex

Dedicated solely to the utility industry, Vertex Business Services has

been a recognized leader in customer experience solutions for the past

20 years. Vertex serves nearly 10 million end customers for more than 30

electric, gas and water clients across North America. Through a wide

range of innovative services and solutions—including the VertexOne cloud

platform inclusive of CIS, MWM, MDM, and Customer Self Service—Vertex

helps utilities more efficiently deliver a compelling customer

experience while also driving utility operations forward. Vertex takes

on the heavy lifting of keeping current with the rapid pace of

technology changes, so utilities don't have to—leaving our customers

more time to focus on core utility business and leaving the technology

to us. For more information, visit https://www.vertexone.net.

About DC Water

The District of Columbia Water and Sewer Authority (DC Water) is an

industry leading multi-jurisdictional regional utility that provides

drinking water and wastewater collection and treatment for millions of

visitors, residents and employees in the District of Columbia, and also

collects and treats wastewater for a population of 1.6 million in

Montgomery and Prince George’s counties in Maryland and Fairfax and

Loudoun counties in Virginia.

DC Water's service area covers approximately 725 square miles and the

enterprise operates the world's largest advanced wastewater treatment

plant with a capacity of 370 million gallons per day and a peak capacity

of 1.076 billion gallons per day. Blue Plains is also a model in

sustainability, with anaerobic digesters burning sludge for combined

heat and electricity and plans for green infrastructure on an

unprecedented scale to reduce combined sewer overflows.

About AAC Utility Partners, LLC.

AAC Utility Partners, LLC provides consulting services exclusively to

utilities for the transformation of mission critical systems. AAC is a

vendor-independent consulting firm providing services for utilities

mission critical systems. AAC assists clients in the areas of Strategy,

Selection, Cloud Adoption, and Project Implementation Leadership

Services (utility-side only). AAC is the leading independent Cloud

consulting firm focused on utility industry specific applications and

business process services.

Contacts

Sarah Jenne

sjenne@ideagrove.com

(972)

850-5899

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles