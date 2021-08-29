DE-CIX Adds Phoenix to its North American IX Footprint

Phoenix (AZ) is the fifth-largest city in the U.S., is within five hours driving time from both Las Vegas and Los Angeles, and represents the fifth largest data center market in the U.S.. DE-CIX’s expansion to Phoenix cements the company’s position as the largest carrier and data center neutral IX, serving four out of the top five markets in the US – Chicago, Dallas, New York, and now Phoenix – with low latency proximity to the fifth-largest market, Los Angeles, which is less than 5ms from the burgeoning Phoenix market.

“Phoenix is the new urban technology center of the western U.S. As a core hub for data centers, connectivity is robust, with over 60 long-haul, metro fiber telecom, broadband, and wireless networks traversing the market,” comments Ivo A. Ivanov, CEO of DE-CIX International. “DE-CIX’s expansion to Phoenix increases our relevance in the North American market, bringing data and interconnection services closer to the users as our locations are now spanning from East to West. We continue to cement our position as the largest carrier and data center neutral interconnection ecosystem in North America and the world.”