Deadline approaches for those who have yet to get stimulus payments
Deadline approaches for those who have yet to get stimulus payments

If you have yet to receive an economic stimulus check, the deadline to provide information to the IRS is Oct. 15.

Those who don’t usually file tax returns and have yet to receive an economic stimulus payment have until Oct. 15 to provide information to the IRS.

The Internal Revenue Service is mailing letters to qualified residents who aren’t required to file federal income tax returns — typically because of very low income — but who may qualify for the federal Economic Impact Payment.

The letters, sent to nearly 240,000 Arizona residents, urge recipients to visit the special Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info tool on IRS.gov before the deadline to register for stimulus payments.

Individuals can receive up to $1,200, and married couples can receive up to $2,400, with an additional $500 for each qualifying child.

The IRS says an individual is likely eligible for an Economic Impact Payment if they are a U.S. citizen or resident alien; have a work-eligible Social Security number; and can’t be claimed as a dependent on someone else’s federal income tax return.

