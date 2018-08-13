Sun City Hilton Head by Del Webb Named the Best 55+ Community of the
Year
ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eighteen Del
Webb communities were included in the list of the Best 55+
Communities in 2018 released this week by 55places.com,
an online resource that compares active adult communities in the United
States. Sun
City Hilton Head by Del Webb was named the #1 best community for the
second consecutive year for those homebuyers age-55 and better.
“We have a rich history as a leader in active adult communities and it
is clear from this list that the signature Del Webb lifestyle continues
to resonate with homebuyers and residents,” said PulteGroup President
and Chief Executive Officer Ryan Marshall. “The active adult communities
we are selling in today benefit from more than 60 years of experience in
delivering unmatched, resort-style living.”
“Sun City Hilton Head is a vibrant community that is perfect for buyers
age 55 and over looking for a thriving social and active lifestyle,”
said Charlie Tipton, division president of Del Webb at PulteGroup’s
Coastal Carolinas division. “With over 100 activity and interest groups,
resort-style amenities, and warm welcoming residents, we are proud to
see it recognized as the top active adult community for the second year
in a row by 55places.com.”
Among the Del Webb communities on the list are: Sun
City Hilton Head in Bluffton, South Carolina; Sun
City Texas in Georgetown, Texas; Del
Webb Stone Creek in Ocala, Florida; Sun
City Festival near Phoenix, Arizona; Del
Webb Orlando in Davenport, Florida; Sun
City Mesquite near Las Vegas, Nevada; Sun
City Apple Valley in Apple Valley, California; and Del
Webb Ponte Vedra near Jacksonville, Florida. These communities are
still in production and open for new home sales.
Attesting to the ongoing strength of the active lifestyle Del Webb
provides, several completed Del Webb communities also made the list,
including Sun City Grand, Sun City Anthem at Merrill Ranch, and Sun City
in Arizona; Sun City Lincoln Hills and Sun City Shadow Hills in
California; Sun City Summerland near Las Vegas; Sun City Huntley near
Chicago; Sun City Carolina Lakes and Del Webb at Cane Bay in South
Carolina; and Del Webb Lake Providence in Tennessee.
The communities featured on this list were chosen based on research and
internal data, feedback, and personal experiences gathered by the
55places team. The group also considered each community’s location,
residential types, price point, amenities, and lifestyle opportunities
to choose the top 55 age restricted communities.
About Del Webb
Del Webb is a national brand of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM). Del Webb
is the pioneer in active adult communities and America’s leading builder
of new homes targeted to pre-retirement and retiring boomers. Del Webb
builds consumer inspired homes and communities for active adults ages
55+ who want to continue to explore, grow and learn, socially,
physically and intellectually as they look forward to retirement. For
more information on Del Webb, visit www.delwebb.com.
Contacts
Del Webb
Macey Kessler, 404-978-6414