Sun City Hilton Head by Del Webb Named the Best 55+ Community of the

Year

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eighteen Del

Webb communities were included in the list of the Best 55+

Communities in 2018 released this week by 55places.com,

an online resource that compares active adult communities in the United

States. Sun

City Hilton Head by Del Webb was named the #1 best community for the

second consecutive year for those homebuyers age-55 and better.

“We have a rich history as a leader in active adult communities and it

is clear from this list that the signature Del Webb lifestyle continues

to resonate with homebuyers and residents,” said PulteGroup President

and Chief Executive Officer Ryan Marshall. “The active adult communities

we are selling in today benefit from more than 60 years of experience in

delivering unmatched, resort-style living.”

“Sun City Hilton Head is a vibrant community that is perfect for buyers

age 55 and over looking for a thriving social and active lifestyle,”

said Charlie Tipton, division president of Del Webb at PulteGroup’s

Coastal Carolinas division. “With over 100 activity and interest groups,

resort-style amenities, and warm welcoming residents, we are proud to

see it recognized as the top active adult community for the second year

in a row by 55places.com.”

Among the Del Webb communities on the list are: Sun

City Hilton Head in Bluffton, South Carolina; Sun

City Texas in Georgetown, Texas; Del

Webb Stone Creek in Ocala, Florida; Sun

City Festival near Phoenix, Arizona; Del

Webb Orlando in Davenport, Florida; Sun

City Mesquite near Las Vegas, Nevada; Sun

City Apple Valley in Apple Valley, California; and Del

Webb Ponte Vedra near Jacksonville, Florida. These communities are

still in production and open for new home sales.

Attesting to the ongoing strength of the active lifestyle Del Webb

provides, several completed Del Webb communities also made the list,

including Sun City Grand, Sun City Anthem at Merrill Ranch, and Sun City

in Arizona; Sun City Lincoln Hills and Sun City Shadow Hills in

California; Sun City Summerland near Las Vegas; Sun City Huntley near

Chicago; Sun City Carolina Lakes and Del Webb at Cane Bay in South

Carolina; and Del Webb Lake Providence in Tennessee.

The communities featured on this list were chosen based on research and

internal data, feedback, and personal experiences gathered by the

55places team. The group also considered each community’s location,

residential types, price point, amenities, and lifestyle opportunities

to choose the top 55 age restricted communities.

About Del Webb

Del Webb is a national brand of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM). Del Webb

is the pioneer in active adult communities and America’s leading builder

of new homes targeted to pre-retirement and retiring boomers. Del Webb

builds consumer inspired homes and communities for active adults ages

55+ who want to continue to explore, grow and learn, socially,

physically and intellectually as they look forward to retirement. For

more information on Del Webb, visit www.delwebb.com.

Contacts

Del Webb

Macey Kessler, 404-978-6414

macey.kessler@delwebb.com

