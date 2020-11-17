DeliverCareRx Announces Grand Opening of New Hospice Pharmacy in Arizona

New location provides pharmacy services and home delivery to its growing base of hospice patients in the Greater Phoenix area and Southwestern US.
MT. PROSPECT, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DeliverCareRx, a market leader in home delivery pharmacy services to both chronically and terminally ill hospice patients, has announced the opening of its Arizona facility located in Tempe. The new facility scheduled to open in January will provide hospice pharmacy services and home delivery to all of its Arizona hospice customers, as well as those hospice customers in the Southwestern US.
DeliverCareRx is exclusively partnered with the industry’s largest hospice pharmacy services provider, based out of Montgomery, AL. The Tempe facility, as well as other upcoming locations, are part of a strategic plan to enhance hospice pharmacy services and provide cost savings to its partner customers throughout the country.
"Our partnership with DeliverCareRx continues to support our strategic growth plans and how we service our hospice partners and their patients in the Southwestern US,” said Jason Kimbrel, PharmD, BCPS – Vice President. "We understand this market requires a high-touch pharmacy, and the opening of this new location significantly supports our goal of providing hospice patients with easy access to their medications and overall convenience.”
This new regional location will also complement DeliverCareRx’s existing locations in Mt. Prospect, IL (outside of Chicago), Tampa, FL, Livermore, CA and West Deptford, NJ, as well as other regional locations planned to open across the country.
“DeliverCareRx is very excited to open our new state of the art pharmacy in Tempe, solely specialized on serving hospices and hospice patients,” said Dave Krishna RPh, President and CEO of DeliverCareRx. “The DeliverCareRx home delivery and in-patient unit (IPU) models and our PBM partnership have proven to be a game changer for hospices throughout the country. The Greater Phoenix market requires high quality hospice pharmacy services with same day delivery and we could not be happier bringing our proven best in class pharmacy offering to the hospices of Arizona and entire Southwestern US.”
In addition to home delivery services, DeliverCareRx provides hospices with both automated and non-automated IPU solutions, full service non-sterile compounding, pre-filled syringes, bubble packing, same day delivery services and 24/7 pharmacist availability. All DeliverCareRx team members are professionals well experienced in hospice pharmacy who have embraced DeliverCareRx’s mission, values, culture and commitment to best in practice hospice care.
About DeliverCareRx
Founded in 2012, DeliverCareRx is a national pharmacy licensed in all 50 states based outside of Chicago, Illinois and is a leader in home delivery services to hospice patients and other underserved patients suffering from chronic disease states. DeliverCareRx provides patients with an unsurpassed customer service offering. The pharmacy removes barriers faced by both chronically and terminally ill patients and also those faced by the nurses and caregivers that provide their care. For more information about DeliverCareRx, visit www.delivercarerx.com.
