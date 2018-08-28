First-of-its-kind pregnancy companion to include full term or

trimester specific prenatal supplements, AI powered app and wearable

pendant to optimize pregnancy with the latest science, technology and

expert advice

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Set to deliver on Labor Day, GYFT™

Pregnancy Companion, a STYR

Labs innovation, is the world’s first and only pregnancy companion

for the modern mom-to-be. Backed by the latest research in nutrition

science and AI technology, GYFT includes 36 weeks of trimester-specific

prenatal vitamins + DHA, a mobile app that offers daily guidance from

expert companions, and a wearable digital pendant that captures

pregnancy moments as it tracks health.

Expectant mothers and new moms often find themselves asking a million

questions. To date, there hasn’t been one centralized place to find

science-validated answers to questions on pregnancy nutrition, fitness,

mindfulness, hydration and birth preparedness from a reliable source.

GYFT empowers expectant mothers by bringing together the latest science,

technology and pregnancy intelligence into one package. GYFT provides

the highest quality supplements for each stage of prenatal development,

along with daily advice from expert companions, and an easy-to-use app

for logging diet and exercise.

“At STYR Labs, we have always focused on using technology, science and

data to help people lead healthier lives,” said Sergio Radovcic, STYR

Labs' Founder and CEO. “We’re reimagining what the pregnancy journey

should look like to better serve the modern mom-to-be. GYFT fills a

clear void by delivering healthy pregnancy essentials in one convenient

package.”

At $249 for full term or $99 per trimester, expectant mothers have

access to the three components of the GYFT Pregnancy Companion:



  • GYFT Prenatal Vitamins deliver essential vitamins, minerals and
    oils, all carefully selected based on the latest prenatal science and
    optimized for each trimester, to perform important functions at each
    stage of a baby’s development. The vitamins are delivered in
    convenient, single-day blister packs, and are organized by trimester.
    Dosing and sourcing of ingredients are based on a review of more than
    350 clinical trials and studies to assure maximum effectiveness,
    purpose and bioavailability. GYFT offers the highest level of
    transparency of any prenatal supplement on the market so that
    expectant mothers know exactly what’s going into their bodies and
    what’s being delivered to their babies.


  • GYFT Digital Pendant is designed to be worn as a necklace,
    wristband, or bra clip. Working in sync with the GYFT mobile app, the
    pendant tracks nutrition, hydration and activity to optimize health
    and wellness. It also captures the more intimate pregnancy milestones.
    By using the pendant to mark significant moments, the app intuitively
    asks what that moment was, so it can be logged – whether it’s an
    ultrasound or the baby’s first kick. Users can upload videos, photos
    and more to share precious moments with friends and family.


  • GYFT Pregnancy Companions are experts in their fields, who
    provide daily, tailored guidance to expectant and new moms at every
    step of the first 1,000 days of motherhood through the GYFT app. The
    companions include Dr. Nicole Avena, neuroscientist, PhD and
    best-selling pregnancy author; Lori Bregman, celebrity doula; Alicia
    Jerome, nutrition expert; Nikki Metzger, Nike Master Trainer; and
    Kylene Bogden, performance dietitian/nutritionist.

Expectant mothers can opt to purchase prenatal vitamins for individual

trimesters, each at $99 per trimester, which also includes the app and

digital pendant.

GYFT has teamed up with Vitamin

Angels to provide supplements to women in need across the globe. For

every GYFT Pregnancy Companion purchased, two full-term prenatal vitamin

sets will be given to expectant mothers to help increase birth weight

and combat infant mortality.

To learn more about GYFT, visit www.gyftbaby.com.

About GYFT Pregnancy Companion

To be delivered on Labor Day 2018, GYFT Pregnancy Companion is the only

pregnancy companion designed for the modern mom-to-be – providing the

latest science, technology and pregnancy intelligence, all in one

convenient package. For $249, expectant mothers and new moms receive 36

weeks’ worth of trimester-specific prenatal vitamins, a digital pendant

to track health and important pregnancy moments, and access to expert

pregnancy companions.

About STYR Labs

Launched in 2014, STYR Labs' singular focus is to make the world a

healthier place through the personalized nutrition-as-a-service STYR

Labs app and devices. With the ability to sync and link devices that

track activity, body composition and hydration, coupled with the world's

first voice-activated food-logging system that tracks macro and

micronutrients per meal, the platform paints a unique picture of every

user. Evolving with each user through machine learning technology, the

STYR Labs app makes supplementary recommendations that are personalized

to the individual and can be ordered as subscriptions that are then

delivered directly to customers' doorsteps.

