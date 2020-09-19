Delivery drivers get cool relief from Tucson tech company

“Most work trucks don’t have AC because it doesn’t work in that environment,” said Brett Richardson, president of American Spirit Logistics, which conducted the trial of the cooling seats. “It would be like using your air conditioner at home and leaving all of your windows and doors open.”

He said focusing on the driver instead of the vehicle makes more sense.

“When your team is up and out of the seat 130 times a day, having cooling directly on the driver is much more efficient,” Richardson said.

His company has been using the cooling seat for about a month with different drivers trying it out and giving feedback.

“It gives the driver a better day and you can do more for longer,” Richardson said. “They don’t want to go back to their trucks.”

American Spirit Logistics has 15 trucks in its fleet and is looking at installing the new seats before next summer, in anticipation of another record-breaking hot streak.

LOOKING AHEAD TO THE FUTURE

Founded in Tucson in 2010, Tempronics has 13 employees locally at 425 N. Tucson Blvd. The company also has about 40 employees at its manufacturing plant in Agua Prieta, Sonora, across the border from Douglas.