TOKUSHIMA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Delta-Fly Pharma, Inc. (TOKYO: 4598) announces that patients have registered for clinical studies in the USA on anti-cancer drug candidates DFP-10917 and DFP-14927.

DFP-10917 is an anti-cancer agent in development for the treatment of patients with Refractory/Relapsed Acute Myelogenous Leukemia. A Phase 3 clinical study at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Texas, USA and other sites in the USA is underway.

Two patients at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Texas and Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center in Arizona registered for this study in November 2019.

In addition, a Phase 1 clinical study of DFP-14927, the polymeric delivery of DFP-10917 in patients with advanced solid tumors has been initiated at MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Two patients registered for this study in October of this year and treatment is ongoing.


Company’s profile



Company name


   


Delta-Fly Pharma, Inc. [TOKYO:4598]



Capital


   


2849 million Japanese Yen



Name and Title of Representative


   


Kiyoshi Eshima, PhD, President



Date of Incorporation


   


December 6, 2010



Description of Business


   


Research and development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceuticals



Head Office


   


37-5, Nishikino, Miyajima, Kawauchi-cho, Tokushima 771-0116, Japan



Branch Office


   


Tokyo, Beijing, Vancouver


 

Contacts

Delta-Fly Pharma, Inc.

Inquiries: Yasuo Matsueda　

TEL: +81-(0)3-6231-1278

ymatsueda1206@delta-flypharma.co.jp

https://www.delta-flypharma.co.jp/

