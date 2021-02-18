Delta Verde Laboratory Positioned for Dynamic Growth in the Cannabis Industry

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Delta Verde Laboratory, an Arizona based analytical testing lab, is positioned for dynamic and accelerated growth in the cannabis industry and has recently been granted additional compliance testing approvals in areas of both chemistry and microbiology.
Founded in 2014 by experienced chemist Dr. James Clark, Delta Verde Laboratory has pioneered advanced analytical chemistry and microbiology procedures for analyzing cannabis and cannabis infused products, which are often complex matrices. The first lab of its kind to achieve ISO accreditation in Arizona, DVL has dedicated its operations to fast, accurate, and affordable compliance and informational testing services in the new and rapidly developing cannabis industry.
“The leading role we play in the lab adds value to the industry by ensuring that cannabis and cannabis infused products can be accurately labeled and that customers can experience their favorite brands in consistent ways,” says Nate Allen, owner of Delta Verde Laboratory. He continues, It is likely through recurring measurement and procedural standards that we effectuate the most dynamic growth phase of this industry and move closer to its institutionality; the lab as catalyst.”
Delta Verde Laboratory is currently pursuing additional licensure in Arizona, is expanding its ISO accreditation to include additional testing parameters and analytes; and has future plans to expand and replicate its operations in other markets.
About Delta Verde Laboratory
