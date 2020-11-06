Democrat, two Republicans holding leads in Corporation Commission race

The three newly elected commissioners will serve four-year terms and join Republican Justin Olson and Democrat Sandra Kennedy on the ACC.

The new Corporation Commission will dictate the pace and scope of Arizona’s move away from fossil fuels to carbon-free energy, as the first to implement a new set of rules intended to move Arizona away from fossil-fuel power generation to a cleaner energy future.

Last week, the current commission gave tentative approval to new rules requiring state-regulated utilities including Tucson Electric Power Co. and Arizona Public Service Co. to get 100% of their power from carbon-free sources including nuclear power by 2050 — with interim carbon-emissions reductions of 50% by 2032 and 75% by 2040 — and to generate at least 50% of their power from renewable sources by 2035.

The new clean-energy standards, which allow utilities to request waivers especially if needed to maintain electric reliability, passed on a 3-2 vote, with Kennedy joined by Republicans Bob Burns, the panel’s current chairman, and Commissioner Boyd Dunn.

Olson and Marquez Peterson, who was appointed last year to fill a vacancy caused when former commission member Andy Tobin was named director of the Arizona Department of Administration, voted against the new standards.