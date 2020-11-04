Democrat, two Republicans lead tight race for Arizona Corporation Commission seats

A Democrat led voting for three seats on the five-member Arizona Corporation Commission, trailed by two Republicans for the second and third spots on the panel that decides utility rates across the state.

If the results hold, which is still unclear, Democrats would gain a seat but would still fail to wrest majority control of the commission from Republicans who have dominated the panel since the mid-1990s.

With thousands of early and provisional ballots still to be counted statewide late Wednesday, Democrat Anna Tovar, mayor of Tolleson, led the polling over Tucson Republican Lea Marquez Peterson.

Marquez Peterson, who sought election after being appointed to fill a vacancy on the commission last year, was ahead of Scottsdale Republican Jim O’Connor, a retired businessman.

Democrat Bill Mundell, an attorney and former commission member, trailed O’Connor, followed closely by Republican Eric Sloan. Democrat Shea Stanfield was polling sixth behind Sloan.

The three newly elected commissioners will serve four-year terms and join Republicans Justin Olson and Democrat Sandra Kennedy on the ACC, which besides electric, gas and water utilities regulates corporations and pipeline and railroad safety in the state.