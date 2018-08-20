PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) today announced the appointment of Denise M. Coll
as an independent director of its Board of Directors, effective August
21, 2018. She has also been appointed to serve as a member of the
Board’s Human Resource Committee.
Coll, age 64, has more than 40 years of experience in the hospitality
industry. She has been a member of the Board of Trustees of LaSalle
Hotel Properties, a leading publicly traded real estate investment
trust, since 2013. Prior to joining LaSalle, Coll served as President,
North America Division of Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide, Inc.,
leading Starwood’s largest division with over 500 hotels, from 2007 to
2013. During her tenure, she oversaw substantial growth of Starwood’s
hotel footprint within North America and successfully navigated
Starwood’s North American hotels through the economic downturn. Coll
also spearheaded the launch of two new Starwood brands, Aloft and
Element, and has strong familiarity with live events, having previously
run the Seaport Hotel & World Trade Center in Boston.
Richard H. Dozer, chairman of Viad, said, “We are delighted to welcome
Denise to the Viad Board of Directors. She brings a rich background in
hotel operations, brand creation and management, and is respected as one
of the most successful and seasoned operators in the hospitality
industry. We are confident that Denise will be an invaluable resource as
Viad continues to execute on its growth strategy and we look forward to
benefiting from her insights.”
Coll holds a B.S. in hotel and travel management from the University of
Massachusetts and an M.B.A. from Simmons College. Coll also serves on
the Board of Directors of Enlivant, the Board of Directors of the Big
Sister Association of Greater Boston, the Board of Trustees of Simmons
College, the Board of Directors of the University of Massachusetts
Amherst Foundation, and the Board of Advisors of the University of
Massachusetts School of Hotel & Travel Management.
Viad (NYSE: VVI)
generates revenue and shareholder value through two business units: GES
and Pursuit. GES is a global, full-service live events company offering
a comprehensive range of services to the world's leading brands and
event organizers. Pursuit is a collection of inspiring and unforgettable
travel experiences in Alaska, Glacier National Park, Banff, Jasper and
Vancouver that includes attractions, lodges and hotels, and sightseeing
tours that connect guests with iconic places. Viad is an S&P SmallCap
600 company. For more information, visit www.viad.com.
Contacts
Viad Corp
Sajid Daudi or Carrie Long
Investor
Relations
(602) 207-2681