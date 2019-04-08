Former US Attorney and US Supreme Court Clerk lead Phoenix-based group

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dentons, the world's largest law firm, today named four partners, two

counsel and three associates to its Phoenix office as members of its

Litigation and White Collar practices. Karl Tilleman, Paul Charlton,

Erin Bradham and Quintin Cushner join Dentons as partners. Doug Janicik

and Jason Sanders join the Litigation practice as a counsel. Three

associates also join the Firm.

Tilleman and Bradham, who join Dentons Litigation practice, focus their

work on high-stakes litigation for corporations, insurance carriers and

financial institutions, with an emphasis on aviation, healthcare,

antitrust, RICO, intellectual property, and class actions. Charlton and

Cushner, who join the White Collar and Investigations practice,

represent Fortune 500 companies and executives in high-profile

litigation, internal investigations and white-collar criminal defense.

“We are very pleased to welcome these extremely accomplished litigators

and strategists to our leading disputes and investigations practices,”

said US CEO Mike McNamara. “Over the past 18 months we have added the

litigation bench strength of more than 40 litigators nationally, from

the East Coast to Hawai`i, which only further deepens the trust we enjoy

in representing clients in some of the most high-profile and front page

cases and investigations in the US.”

Tilleman is a veteran first-chair trial lawyer with nearly three decades

of experience who handles high-stakes litigation for many of the

nation’s largest corporations, insurance carriers and financial

institutions. Among his high profile representations are his current

work on behalf MD Helicopters, Inc., and the successful defense of the

Harlem Globetrotters, major universities, Cancer Treatment Centers of

America and the country’s largest insurance companies. Prior to entering

private practice, he clerked at the Supreme Court of the United States

for Justice Clarence Thomas and Chief Justice Warren Burger. In addition

to his legal career, Tilleman is an Olympic athlete who played on the

Canadian National Basketball Team in the 1984 and 1988 Olympic Games,

setting a record for three-point shooting that has never been broken. He

earned his JD, summa cum laude, from Brigham Young University,

where he was the editor in chief of Brigham Young University Law

Review, and his BA from the University of Calgary.

“We could not be more enthusiastic to have made the move to Dentons,”

said Tilleman. “The US and global footprint is critical to the growth

and expansion of our practices.”

Charlton is known as a seasoned trial lawyer who successfully defended

corporations and high-net -worth individuals who were the subject of

state and federal investigations. A former career prosecutor, he ended

his nearly 20 years of public service as Arizona’s United States

Attorney. Charlton also works in Native American Law and successfully

advocated for Native American tribes and tribal leaders on nationally

reported leaders. He is sought-after and often-quoted media commentator

on litigation in the news, and, with his wife, owns and operates a

cattle ranch. Charlton earned his JD from the University of Arizona,

where he was the note and comment editor for the Arizona Law Review, and

his BA from there, as well.

Bradham focuses her practice on complex commercial litigation, with an

emphasis on disputes involving aviation, healthcare, insurance and class

action allegations. She has extensive experience defending clients in

state and federal courts, and has served as trial counsel in multiple

lawsuits, including a two-week jury trial that resulted in a defense

verdict in her client’s favor. Committed to pro bono service, Bradham

has successfully secured asylum and other immigration relief for over a

dozen clients fleeing political persecution or harm in their home

country. She earned her JD, magna cum laude, from Duke

University, where she was the editor of the Journal of Law and

Contemporary Problems, and her BA, summa cum laude, from

College of William & Mary.

Cushner focuses on white-collar defense criminal defense and civil

litigation including the successful representation of individual and

corporate clients across the state and on American Indian tribal lands.

Most recently he led public corruption investigations and served as a

special prosecutor in Indian Country. Previously he served as a clerk to

US District Court Judge Stephen McNamee. Cushner earned his JD from the

University of Arizona College of Law, magna cum laude, where he

was a member of Order of the Coif and managing editor of Arizona Law

Review, and holds a BA from Oberlin College.

Also joining Dentons are Doug Janicik and Jason Sanders as counsel in

the Litigation practice.

Janicik focuses on appellate advocacy and commercial litigation matters,

including employee non-competition agreements, class actions, business

torts, and insurance coverage and disputes. Prior to entering private

practice, he clerked for Judges Thomas G. Nelson and Barry G. Silverman,

both of the Ninth Circuit. He earned his JD, summa cum laude,

from The Ohio State University College of Law where he was associate

editor of Ohio State Law Journal, he earned his BS, cum laude,

from University of Notre Dame.

Sanders focuses his practice on representing corporate clients in

complex disputes involving professional liability, product liability,

construction claims, insurance coverage and bad faith. He holds a JD, cum

laude, from Harvard Law School and a BA, magna cum laude,

from University of Nebraska.

The Litigation practice also added Erin Norris Bass as senior managing

associate, Monica Thompson as managing associate and Debbie Jang as

associate. Additional staff have also joined with the group.

Dentons' Litigation and Dispute Resolution practice is comprised of more

than 200 lawyers in the United States, focusing on complex disputes in

federal and state courts across the country, as well as before

regulatory agencies, administrative bodies and arbitration tribunals.

Dentons' Litigation group has consistently received top rankings in

leading trade publications, including The Best Lawyers in America,

The Legal 500 and Chambers USA. Law360 has named

Dentons one of its “Top 50 Litigation Powerhouse Firms." The Daily

Report awarded Dentons "Insurance Litigation Department of the Year"

in 2017. BTI Consulting named Dentons' Litigation team to its "Fearsome

Foursome" in 2017 and its "Fearsome Five" in 2018, crediting the

litigators' intense approach and fierce strategy on behalf of clients in

the competitive legal market. BTI also named Dentons a "Powerhouse" in

all eight litigation categories it measured.

About Dentons

Dentons is the world's largest law firm, delivering quality and value to

clients around the globe. Dentons is a leader on the Acritas Global

Elite Brand Index, a BTI Client Service 30 Award winner and recognized

by prominent business and legal publications for its innovations in

client service, including founding Nextlaw Labs and the Nextlaw Global

Referral Network. Dentons' polycentric approach and world-class talent

challenge the status quo to advance client interests in the communities

in which we live and work. www.dentons.com

