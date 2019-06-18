Amazon Alexa skill available to members today;
Google Assistant for Desert Financial also nearing rollout, and will
be only the third financial institution in the world to have access
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, every Desert Financial Credit Union member with an Alexa app or
device now has access to the latest technology in consumer financial
services - secure voice banking through Amazon’s Alexa platform. With
the announcement, the credit union becomes the first in Arizona to
enable the technology for its members.
By downloading the app, linking the account, and then using the prompt,
“Alexa, open Desert Financial,” users can securely check their account
balance, transfer money, request rates, hear account history, get
financial tips and ask questions.
This isn’t Desert Financial’s only voice banking news today. The credit
union also announced an impending rollout of voice banking with Google
Assistant, a partnership that has only been executed in two other global
financial institutions. This will likely make Desert Financial the first
credit union in the country to offer voice banking with the technology.
Financial Credit Union, which turned 80 years old last month, is
Arizona’s oldest and largest credit union, and believes strongly in the
power of innovation through technology. And with the total voice
searching user base among US adults sitting at 42.7%, according to
Voicebot, it is clear that voice search is a growing market.
“Desert Financial is committed to bringing our members the latest in
secure banking innovations, including online account opening, mobile
banking, and now, voice banking,” says Jeff Meshey, President & CEO of
Desert Financial. “We’ve long been a pioneer in Valley banking, and with
today’s announcements, that legacy continues. We look forward to hearing
from our members how this new skill is assisting them in their banking
needs.”
Desert Financial implemented the technology through its SwitchThink
subsidiary, working with Tampa-based Best
Innovation Group (BIG) to create the secure voice banking system.
BIG is a consulting partner ensuring that credit union accounts have a
firewall between the financial institution and the technology, in this
case, Alexa.
Members who would like to use the Alexa skill can follow three steps to
get started:
FIND THE SKILL: Open the Amazon Alexa app on the voice-enabled device.
In the main menu, select SKILLS. Search “Desert Financial” and choose
ENABLE.
LINK UP: Enter your Online banking information when prompted, then
create a voice passcode for Desert Financial’s Alexa skill. Use a
unique code that you don’t use for anything else to help keep your
information secure.
USE YOUR VOICE: Say “Alexa, open Desert Financial” to get started. Say
your new voice password when Alexa asks for it within the skill to
access voice banking.
“This takes Desert Financial banking to a new level of simplicity,” said
Wayne Oleksak, VP of Experience and Innovation with SwitchThink. “Now
you can check your balance just by asking, while eating breakfast,
cooking dinner, or on-the-go. Truly, any time you’re using Alexa.
Ultimately, we believe this will continually improve the way members
save and borrow with Desert Financial on their mobile device, in-branch,
and over the phone.”
Some of the voice banking prompts members may access include:
“Alexa, ask Desert Financial how much I have in my savings account.”
“Alexa, open Desert Financial to transfer $100 from my checking to my
savings.”
“Alexa, ask Desert Financial for current rates for a Money Market
account.”
“Alexa, ask Desert Financial for advice on saving money.”
“Alexa, ask Desert Financial for their routing number.”
For more information, including questions about using the Alexa skill,
Desert Financial Credit Union
Celebrating 80 years in Arizona, Desert Financial is the state’s largest
credit union with $4.6 billion in assets, more than 330,000 members and
48 locations across the Valley. As a not-for-profit cooperative, Desert
Financial prides itself on sharing success with its members, its team
and the wider community. In 2018, Desert Financial gave $7M back to the
community and its members, through programs including Teacher
Appreciation and Random Acts of Kindness. Learn more at www.desertfinancial.com.
