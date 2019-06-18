Amazon Alexa skill available to members today;

Google Assistant for Desert Financial also nearing rollout, and will

be only the third financial institution in the world to have access

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, every Desert Financial Credit Union member with an Alexa app or

device now has access to the latest technology in consumer financial

services - secure voice banking through Amazon’s Alexa platform. With

the announcement, the credit union becomes the first in Arizona to

enable the technology for its members.

By downloading the app, linking the account, and then using the prompt,

“Alexa, open Desert Financial,” users can securely check their account

balance, transfer money, request rates, hear account history, get

financial tips and ask questions.

This isn’t Desert Financial’s only voice banking news today. The credit

union also announced an impending rollout of voice banking with Google

Assistant, a partnership that has only been executed in two other global

financial institutions. This will likely make Desert Financial the first

credit union in the country to offer voice banking with the technology.

Desert

Financial Credit Union, which turned 80 years old last month, is

Arizona’s oldest and largest credit union, and believes strongly in the

power of innovation through technology. And with the total voice

searching user base among US adults sitting at 42.7%, according to

Voicebot, it is clear that voice search is a growing market.

“Desert Financial is committed to bringing our members the latest in

secure banking innovations, including online account opening, mobile

banking, and now, voice banking,” says Jeff Meshey, President & CEO of

Desert Financial. “We’ve long been a pioneer in Valley banking, and with

today’s announcements, that legacy continues. We look forward to hearing

from our members how this new skill is assisting them in their banking

needs.”

Desert Financial implemented the technology through its SwitchThink

subsidiary, working with Tampa-based Best

Innovation Group (BIG) to create the secure voice banking system.

BIG is a consulting partner ensuring that credit union accounts have a

firewall between the financial institution and the technology, in this

case, Alexa.

Members who would like to use the Alexa skill can follow three steps to

get started:



  1. FIND THE SKILL: Open the Amazon Alexa app on the voice-enabled device.
    In the main menu, select SKILLS. Search “Desert Financial” and choose
    ENABLE.


  2. LINK UP: Enter your Online banking information when prompted, then
    create a voice passcode for Desert Financial’s Alexa skill. Use a
    unique code that you don’t use for anything else to help keep your
    information secure.


  3. USE YOUR VOICE: Say “Alexa, open Desert Financial” to get started. Say
    your new voice password when Alexa asks for it within the skill to
    access voice banking.

“This takes Desert Financial banking to a new level of simplicity,” said

Wayne Oleksak, VP of Experience and Innovation with SwitchThink. “Now

you can check your balance just by asking, while eating breakfast,

cooking dinner, or on-the-go. Truly, any time you’re using Alexa.

Ultimately, we believe this will continually improve the way members

save and borrow with Desert Financial on their mobile device, in-branch,

and over the phone.”

Some of the voice banking prompts members may access include:



  • “Alexa, ask Desert Financial how much I have in my savings account.”


  • “Alexa, open Desert Financial to transfer $100 from my checking to my
    savings.”


  • “Alexa, ask Desert Financial for current rates for a Money Market
    account.”


  • “Alexa, ask Desert Financial for advice on saving money.”


  • “Alexa, ask Desert Financial for their routing number.”

For more information, including questions about using the Alexa skill,

visit desertfinancial.com or facebook.com/desertfinancial.

Desert Financial Credit Union

Celebrating 80 years in Arizona, Desert Financial is the state’s largest

credit union with $4.6 billion in assets, more than 330,000 members and

48 locations across the Valley. As a not-for-profit cooperative, Desert

Financial prides itself on sharing success with its members, its team

and the wider community. In 2018, Desert Financial gave $7M back to the

community and its members, through programs including Teacher

Appreciation and Random Acts of Kindness. Learn more at www.desertfinancial.com.

Contacts

Melissa Forbes

melissa@anderson-adv.com

