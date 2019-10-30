The drive featured hundreds of employees, as well as local celebrities, filling a full-sized school bus with school readiness supplies
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--More than 1,100 Desert Financial Credit Union employees gathered at their annual offsite at the Pointe Hilton Tapatio Cliffs on Monday, Oct. 14 to take on a big cause: stuffing a full-sized school bus with thousands of items for teachers, young adults, and children throughout the Valley.
They were joined by celebrity guests including retired Cardinals players Carlos Danzby and Frank Sanders, who gathered to help complete what would become the largest volunteer event in the company’s history.
“Desert Financial was founded 80 years ago by 15 teachers who believed in serving the Valley’s education community,” says Jeff Meshey, CEO of Desert Financial Credit Union. “Through this employee drive, we aimed to embody the spirit of our founders and make a huge impact on educators and students across the Valley. I am proud to say that we did so with a donation of more than 10,000 school supplies.”
After four hours, the bus was full of 4,000 School Readiness kits, 1,000 Teacher Thank You kits, 1,000 Job Interview kits, and 3,120 Weekend Hunger backpacks. Not only was the bus filled, but there were extra Weekend Hunger backpacks that needed to be loaded onto a separate truck.
The “Stuff the Bus” drive is part of Desert Financial’s ongoing giving efforts, which in 2018 totaled more than $9M gifted back to the community in the form of member appreciation, philanthropic giving and more.
About Desert Financial Credit Union
Celebrating 80 years in Arizona, Desert Financial is the state’s largest homegrown credit union with $4.6 billion in assets, more than 300,000 members and 45 locations across the Valley. As a not-for-profit cooperative, Desert Financial prides itself on sharing success with its members, its team and the wider community. In 2018, Desert Financial gave $9M back to the community and its members, including Teacher Appreciation and Random Acts of Kindness programs. Learn more at www.desertfinancial.com.
