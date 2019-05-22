Diana Loberg and Barbara Lamb each awarded $25,000

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Two local residents are thrilled after winning the Desert Financial

Credit Union Welcome Home Sweepstakes. Diana Loberg, from Maricopa, and

Barbara Lamb, from Florence, each received a $25,000 cash prize

following a surprise visit to their branch.

“I didn’t believe it, and then I cried,” said Loberg of hearing the

news. “[Desert Financial] is a great bank. Everyone [at my branch] is so

friendly; Jose is great, Diamond is wonderful. Everyone is great.”

Desert Financial launched the sweepstakes in March as a way to celebrate

the credit union’s 80th anniversary.

“In 1939, 15 courageous teachers pooled all of their money together to

start a credit union,” said Cathy Graham, SVP, Chief Marketing and

Strategy Officer, Desert Financial. “They didn’t have millions. Or even

thousands. With just $78.75, they founded a financial institution that

would grow to become the Valley’s largest credit union. As Desert

Financial celebrates our milestone 80th year, we’re sharing

our success by helping others reach milestones of their own.”

Said Lamb of her prize-winning moment, “I am so excited I can’t describe

how I feel. Totally amazing; out of all the thousands of people who have

an account and you pick me.”

Desert Financial has sweepstakes and Random Acts of Kindness planned

throughout its 80th Anniversary year. For more information,

visit www.desertfinancial.com.

About Desert Financial Credit Union

Celebrating 80 years in Arizona, Desert Financial is the state’s largest

credit union with $4.6 billion in assets, more than 330,000 members and

48 locations across the Valley. As a not-for-profit cooperative, Desert

Financial prides itself on sharing success with its members, its team

and the wider community. In 2018, Desert Financial gave $7M back to the

community and its members, including Teacher Appreciation and Random

Acts of Kindness programs. Learn more at www.desertfinancial.com.

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACT

Melissa Forbes | ANDERSON Advertising & PR

(702)

856-9059 | melissa@anderson-adv.com

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles