Diana Loberg and Barbara Lamb each awarded $25,000
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Two local residents are thrilled after winning the Desert Financial
Credit Union Welcome Home Sweepstakes. Diana Loberg, from Maricopa, and
Barbara Lamb, from Florence, each received a $25,000 cash prize
following a surprise visit to their branch.
“I didn’t believe it, and then I cried,” said Loberg of hearing the
news. “[Desert Financial] is a great bank. Everyone [at my branch] is so
friendly; Jose is great, Diamond is wonderful. Everyone is great.”
Desert Financial launched the sweepstakes in March as a way to celebrate
the credit union’s 80th anniversary.
“In 1939, 15 courageous teachers pooled all of their money together to
start a credit union,” said Cathy Graham, SVP, Chief Marketing and
Strategy Officer, Desert Financial. “They didn’t have millions. Or even
thousands. With just $78.75, they founded a financial institution that
would grow to become the Valley’s largest credit union. As Desert
Financial celebrates our milestone 80th year, we’re sharing
our success by helping others reach milestones of their own.”
Said Lamb of her prize-winning moment, “I am so excited I can’t describe
how I feel. Totally amazing; out of all the thousands of people who have
an account and you pick me.”
Desert Financial has sweepstakes and Random Acts of Kindness planned
throughout its 80th Anniversary year. For more information,
visit www.desertfinancial.com.
About Desert Financial Credit Union
Celebrating 80 years in Arizona, Desert Financial is the state’s largest
credit union with $4.6 billion in assets, more than 330,000 members and
48 locations across the Valley. As a not-for-profit cooperative, Desert
Financial prides itself on sharing success with its members, its team
and the wider community. In 2018, Desert Financial gave $7M back to the
community and its members, including Teacher Appreciation and Random
Acts of Kindness programs. Learn more at www.desertfinancial.com.
