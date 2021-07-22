Desert Financial Credit Union Appoints New Chief Retail Officer to Lead the “Phygital” Revolution

The credit union movement boasts a robust number of female executives, with 51% representation of CEOs in the industry, a decided contrast against traditional banks. Wallace describes her leadership style as approachable, supportive and collaborative. She actively invites ideas from all areas of the organization and embraces change, and feels right at home in Desert Financial’s open, supportive culture.

Celebrating more than 80 years in years in Arizona, Desert Financial is the state’s largest local credit union with $7 billion in assets, 350,000+ members and 47 branches. Membership eligibility is open across Arizona with contactless solutions via eBranch, making it easy to call, click or come in. As a not-for-profit cooperative, Desert Financial takes pride in sharing success. In 2020, members received $14 million in dividends via the Member Giveback Bonus, and Desert Financial gave more than $5 million in COVID-19 relief plus donations, scholarships and random acts of kindness to our members, community and team. Learn more about the credit union difference at www.desertfinancial.com or follow us @desertfinancial.