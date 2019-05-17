15th Annual Community Service Scholarship

honors students committed to their communities through volunteerism

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Desert Financial Credit Union marked 15 years of its Community Service

Scholarship this week by awarding nearly $50,000 to 15 Arizona high

school seniors. The students were recognized at a dinner held at the

Desert Financial Papago Conference Center on May 15 where they learned

their scholarship award total, which ranged from $2,500 to $7,500. In

addition, students learned that their scholarships would be available to

renew in their sophomore year with community service hours met, and

received an iPad to assist with college coursework.

The 2019 scholarship pool, $47,500, represented a record total awarded

by Desert Financial. The 15-person recipient list was also an increased

number and a milestone; the number acknowledges the original 15

educators who founded Desert Financial 80 years ago this month in 1939.

The Community Service Scholarship program is open annually to members of

the credit union and their related family members, seeking to reward

exceptional students who have contributed 50 or more hours of service in

the community. This year saw some recipients contribute nearly 500 hours

of service.

“We were founded in the spirit of volunteerism,” said Jeff Meshey,

President and CEO of Desert Financial. “Recognizing these exceptional

students helps reaffirm our values and commitment to helping others.”

Scholarship winners include: Dylan Duggan, Paradise Valley High School;

Delylah Gardea, Mayer High School; Skylar Gilmore, Red Mountain High

School; Evan Grace, Maricopa High School; Cameryn Kisthardt, Chandler

High School; Samantha Lozano Rodriguez, Western School of Science and

Technology; Joshua Molloy, Eduprize High School; Fhernanda Ortiz,

Glenview College Prep; Addlena Paredes, Bioscience High School; Kyle

Polen, Chaparral High School; Terry Smith, Buckeye High School; Vanessa

Tipescu, Campo Verde High School; Victoria Tipescu, Campo Verde High

School; Steven Trinh, North Point Prep; and Ian Westover, Bioscience

High School.

Of the 2019 group, Vanessa and Victoria Tipescu were awarded the highest

honor, receiving $7,500 each toward their freshman year at ASU, where

they plan to pursue an education in nursing. Both sisters volunteered

extensively at a local elementary school, as well as a school for

special needs students. At the May 15 event, they shared that they enjoy

volunteering because they love helping people and making their lives

easier.

“It’s an honor to recognize students like Vanessa and Victoria each

year,” Meshey continued. “Each of our recipients has a bright future

ahead of them.”

High school seniors interested in applying for the 2020 Community

Service Scholarships are encouraged to visit the Desert Financial

website to learn more.

Application requirements include:



  • Completing 50+ hours of community service in 2019


  • A 3.0+ cumulative GPA


  • Plan to attend an in-state college or university in the fall


  • Be a Desert Financial member (or related to a member)


  • Show a demonstrated financial need based on Expected Family
    Contribution (EFC) from the Free Application for Federal Student Aid
    (FAFSA)

About Desert Financial Credit Union

Celebrating 80 years in Arizona, Desert Financial is the state’s largest

credit union with $4.6 billion in assets, more than 330,000 members and

48 locations across the Valley. As a not-for-profit cooperative, Desert

Financial prides itself on sharing success with its members, its team

and the wider community. In 2018, Desert Financial gave $7M back to the

community and its members, including Teacher Appreciation and Random

Acts of Kindness programs. Learn more at www.desertfinancial.com.

Contacts

Melissa Forbes

480-945-2229

melissa@anderson-adv.com

