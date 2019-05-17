15th Annual Community Service Scholarship
honors students committed to their communities through volunteerism
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Desert Financial Credit Union marked 15 years of its Community Service
Scholarship this week by awarding nearly $50,000 to 15 Arizona high
school seniors. The students were recognized at a dinner held at the
Desert Financial Papago Conference Center on May 15 where they learned
their scholarship award total, which ranged from $2,500 to $7,500. In
addition, students learned that their scholarships would be available to
renew in their sophomore year with community service hours met, and
received an iPad to assist with college coursework.
The 2019 scholarship pool, $47,500, represented a record total awarded
by Desert Financial. The 15-person recipient list was also an increased
number and a milestone; the number acknowledges the original 15
educators who founded Desert Financial 80 years ago this month in 1939.
The Community Service Scholarship program is open annually to members of
the credit union and their related family members, seeking to reward
exceptional students who have contributed 50 or more hours of service in
the community. This year saw some recipients contribute nearly 500 hours
of service.
“We were founded in the spirit of volunteerism,” said Jeff Meshey,
President and CEO of Desert Financial. “Recognizing these exceptional
students helps reaffirm our values and commitment to helping others.”
Scholarship winners include: Dylan Duggan, Paradise Valley High School;
Delylah Gardea, Mayer High School; Skylar Gilmore, Red Mountain High
School; Evan Grace, Maricopa High School; Cameryn Kisthardt, Chandler
High School; Samantha Lozano Rodriguez, Western School of Science and
Technology; Joshua Molloy, Eduprize High School; Fhernanda Ortiz,
Glenview College Prep; Addlena Paredes, Bioscience High School; Kyle
Polen, Chaparral High School; Terry Smith, Buckeye High School; Vanessa
Tipescu, Campo Verde High School; Victoria Tipescu, Campo Verde High
School; Steven Trinh, North Point Prep; and Ian Westover, Bioscience
High School.
Of the 2019 group, Vanessa and Victoria Tipescu were awarded the highest
honor, receiving $7,500 each toward their freshman year at ASU, where
they plan to pursue an education in nursing. Both sisters volunteered
extensively at a local elementary school, as well as a school for
special needs students. At the May 15 event, they shared that they enjoy
volunteering because they love helping people and making their lives
easier.
“It’s an honor to recognize students like Vanessa and Victoria each
year,” Meshey continued. “Each of our recipients has a bright future
ahead of them.”
High school seniors interested in applying for the 2020 Community
Service Scholarships are encouraged to visit the Desert Financial
website to learn more.
Application requirements include:
Completing 50+ hours of community service in 2019
A 3.0+ cumulative GPA
Plan to attend an in-state college or university in the fall
Be a Desert Financial member (or related to a member)
Show a demonstrated financial need based on Expected Family
Contribution (EFC) from the Free Application for Federal Student Aid
(FAFSA)
