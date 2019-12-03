Credit union celebrates Giving Tuesday by funding 10 community-based programs
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--‘Tis the season of giving, and Desert Financial Credit Union is honoring the Giving Tuesday tradition with a grant funding announcement. Today, the credit union and its foundation informed 10 Valley non-profits that they will receive community development or giving grants ranging from $10,000 to $25,000, totaling $155,000 in funds donated.
“Giving Tuesday is a wonderful way to honor the organizations that do so much for our community, and our members and the community pride themselves on being a part of that,” said Jeff Meshey, President and CEO of Desert Financial. “We are thrilled to be able to support so many nonprofits as we celebrate our 80th year as Arizona’s largest locally-based credit union.”
The Desert Financial Foundation Community Development Grants fund programming that help individuals gain the skills to meet their personal and educational goals and to live more meaningful and independent lives. They were awarded to:
Ability 360: $10,000
Local First Foundation: $20,000
MentorKids USA: $20,000
New Pathways for Youth: $10,000
St. Joseph the Worker: $15,000
Community Giving Grants from Desert Financial focus on programs helping low-income children have the resources they need to succeed and thrive.
Assistance League of Phoenix: $20,000
Association for Supportive Childcare: $10,000
Duet Partners in Health and Aging: $10,000
Free Arts for Abused Children of Arizona: $25,000
Native American Connections: $15,000
For more information about Desert Financial’s giving, please visit the Community Giving Guidelines page.
About Desert Financial Credit Union
Celebrating 80 years in Arizona, Desert Financial is the state’s largest homegrown credit union with $4.6 billion in assets, more than 300,000 members and 46 locations across the Valley. As a not-for-profit cooperative, Desert Financial prides itself on sharing success with its members, its team and the wider community. In 2018, Desert Financial gave $9M back to the community and its members, including Teacher Appreciation and Random Acts of Kindness programs. Learn more at www.desertfinancial.com.
