Donation marked the beginning of Desert Financial’s Teacher

Appreciation Week series, taking place at schools across Phoenix

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--National Teacher Appreciation Week kicked off today and Desert Financial

Credit Union, which was founded 80 years ago this month by 15 teachers,

was at the forefront of celebrations. Arizona’s largest credit union

donated $1,000 of volleyballs, basketballs and more to Garfield

Elementary School’s physical education teacher.

Today was only the beginning. Throughout the week, Desert Financial will

be providing educators with a total of $7,000 in supplies ranging from

equipment for gym teachers at Emerson, Dunbar, Shaw Montessori and

Capitol Elementary schools, to a washer/dryer set, to more than 100

books.

“We are thrilled to have our PE instructors recognized for their hard

work by Desert Financial,” says Dr. Larry Weeks, Phoenix Elementary

School District #1 CEO/Superintendent. “As we near the end of the school

year, it is an especially poignant reminder to teachers that they are

valued.”

Later in the week, Desert Financial will stop in the other PE instructor

schools, then to Imagine Desert West Middle School, where $2,000 in

books and gift baskets will be donated to the 8th grade

teaching staff. The school was nominated by a Desert Financial employee

who heard about the classroom book wear and tear, and wanted to help get

them replaced.

All donations were part of Desert Financial’s ‘Random Act of Kindness’

program, which is now in its second year. Underneath that larger program

umbrella, a notable number of random acts are devoted to teacher

appreciation.

“The fifteen teachers who founded Desert Schools Federal Credit Union 80

years ago did so with only $78.75,” said Cathy Graham, SVP, Chief

Marketing and Strategy Officer, Desert Financial. “With that small

amount, they inspired who we are today. Though the credit union’s name

has since changed, and membership opened to all Valley residents, we can

honor our founders by continuing their legacy of supporting educators.”

Desert Financial will wrap up Teacher Appreciation Week with a donation

of a washer/dryer unit this Friday at Liberty Arts Academy.

“We are beyond excited about our community partnership with Desert

Financial Credit Union,” says Brady Wald, Principal of Liberty Arts

Academy. “With this donation to our school, Desert Financial has a

profound impact through their support and is helping us to achieve our

mission of doing Whatever It Takes for students, families, and the

community.”

About Desert Financial Credit Union

Celebrating 80 years in Arizona, Desert Financial is the state’s largest

credit union with $4.6 billion in assets, more than 330,000 members and

48 locations across the Valley. As a not-for-profit cooperative, Desert

Financial prides itself on sharing success with its members, its team

and the wider community. In 2018, Desert Financial gave $7M back to the

community and its members, including Teacher Appreciation and Random

Acts of Kindness programs. Learn more at www.desertfinancial.com.

Contacts

Melissa Forbes | ANDERSON Advertising & PR

(702) 856-9059| melissa@anderson-adv.com

