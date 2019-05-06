Donation marked the beginning of Desert Financial’s Teacher
Appreciation Week series, taking place at schools across Phoenix
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--National Teacher Appreciation Week kicked off today and Desert Financial
Credit Union, which was founded 80 years ago this month by 15 teachers,
was at the forefront of celebrations. Arizona’s largest credit union
donated $1,000 of volleyballs, basketballs and more to Garfield
Elementary School’s physical education teacher.
Today was only the beginning. Throughout the week, Desert Financial will
be providing educators with a total of $7,000 in supplies ranging from
equipment for gym teachers at Emerson, Dunbar, Shaw Montessori and
Capitol Elementary schools, to a washer/dryer set, to more than 100
books.
“We are thrilled to have our PE instructors recognized for their hard
work by Desert Financial,” says Dr. Larry Weeks, Phoenix Elementary
School District #1 CEO/Superintendent. “As we near the end of the school
year, it is an especially poignant reminder to teachers that they are
valued.”
Later in the week, Desert Financial will stop in the other PE instructor
schools, then to Imagine Desert West Middle School, where $2,000 in
books and gift baskets will be donated to the 8th grade
teaching staff. The school was nominated by a Desert Financial employee
who heard about the classroom book wear and tear, and wanted to help get
them replaced.
All donations were part of Desert Financial’s ‘Random Act of Kindness’
program, which is now in its second year. Underneath that larger program
umbrella, a notable number of random acts are devoted to teacher
appreciation.
“The fifteen teachers who founded Desert Schools Federal Credit Union 80
years ago did so with only $78.75,” said Cathy Graham, SVP, Chief
Marketing and Strategy Officer, Desert Financial. “With that small
amount, they inspired who we are today. Though the credit union’s name
has since changed, and membership opened to all Valley residents, we can
honor our founders by continuing their legacy of supporting educators.”
Desert Financial will wrap up Teacher Appreciation Week with a donation
of a washer/dryer unit this Friday at Liberty Arts Academy.
“We are beyond excited about our community partnership with Desert
Financial Credit Union,” says Brady Wald, Principal of Liberty Arts
Academy. “With this donation to our school, Desert Financial has a
profound impact through their support and is helping us to achieve our
mission of doing Whatever It Takes for students, families, and the
community.”
About Desert Financial Credit Union
Celebrating 80 years in Arizona, Desert Financial is the state’s largest
credit union with $4.6 billion in assets, more than 330,000 members and
48 locations across the Valley. As a not-for-profit cooperative, Desert
Financial prides itself on sharing success with its members, its team
and the wider community. In 2018, Desert Financial gave $7M back to the
community and its members, including Teacher Appreciation and Random
Acts of Kindness programs. Learn more at www.desertfinancial.com.
