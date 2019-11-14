Branch resides within new, 62,000 SF Safeway grocery store anchoring The Point at Eastmark
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--East Mesa residents, meet your new neighbor! Desert Financial Credit Union has announced the opening of its newest branch location, inside Safeway at The Point at Eastmark, a 15-acre retail center at the corner of Signal Butte and Warner Road. The new credit union branch will be full service, with all banking options available, staffed by five Desert Financial employees, and led by Branch Manager Erik Durnal.
“As the Valley grows, so too does Desert Financial,” says Jeff Meshey, Desert Financial’s President & CEO. “This new branch will service existing and new members seeking a place for community-focused banking in a convenient location. We’re thrilled to be a part of the Eastmark area’s expansion and look forward to building a great relationship with the community there.”
The Eastmark branch’s design was developed with Desert Financial’s consultative model in mind. An open and inviting floor plan will enable customers to engage directly with staff and leverage Cash Recycler workstations for transactions. Two private offices for meetings are also available, and digital signage will help promote various deals to Safeway shoppers.
As part of the branch opening, Desert Financial is offering a New Member promotion, through the end of November. Every new member who opens an account at the new location will receive a $25 Safeway gift card toward a holiday turkey. In addition, Desert Financial will donate one turkey per new member signed up. Details are available at the branch.
Hours of operation at the Eastmark branch will be Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
About Desert Financial Credit Union
Celebrating 80 years in Arizona, Desert Financial is the state’s largest homegrown credit union with $4.6 billion in assets, more than 300,000 members and 46 locations across the Valley. As a not-for-profit cooperative, Desert Financial prides itself on sharing success with its members, its team and the wider community. In 2018, Desert Financial gave $9M back to the community and its members, including Teacher Appreciation and Random Acts of Kindness programs. Learn more at www.desertfinancial.com.
