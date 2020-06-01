Desert Financial Credit Union Partners with TCI

Largest credit union in Arizona selects DecisionLender 4 to boost online, indirect and direct Lending
ISLANDIA, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teledata Communications, Inc. (TCI), the provider of DecisionLender 4 (DL4), a consumer loan origination platform, announced today that Desert Financial Credit Union has entered into a new partnership with TCI for indirect, direct and online lending. Desert Financial is the largest credit union in Arizona and has $5 billion in assets, more than 320,000 members and nearly 50 locations throughout the state. The partnership will deliver a faster, more comprehensive loan experience to the members and employees of Desert Financial.
Prior to partnering with TCI, the credit union identified a need for more agile implementation of new product offerings. Desert Financial chose TCI’s DL4 platform because it was highly configurable, enabling the credit union to quickly and easily make changes and adapt to current market conditions. This new flexibility will enable Desert Financial stay on top of the latest trends, and adjust to provide the right loan products at the right time to meet the needs of its members.
“TCI’s DecisionLender 4 will provide our credit union the flexibility to modify workflows, deploy new decision rules and quickly implement new loan products as the market dictates, all without IT resources,” said Jeff Meshey, President and CEO at Desert Financial Credit Union. “During our search for a new LOS, it was important to ensure greater flexibility.”
The configurability of DL4 will enable Desert Financial to design its own workflow and then determine the level of control and automation, all without adding additional IT or developer resources. “The configurability of DL4 enables us to self-administer system parameters and rules, giving us the flexibility we need to support our member needs,” Meshey added.
Bill Nass, president of TCI, said, “As credit unions expect to maintain and grow their competitive advantage, they need to adapt quickly. Desert Financial understands that and the experiences that members now require. DecisionLender 4 will enable the credit union to be proactive with market trends, enabling them to provide the loan products their members need. We look forward to our new partnership and working with Desert Financial to increase its automation and decisioning to process, underwrite, and close a higher volume of loans.”
About Teledata Communications, Inc.
Founded in 1982, Teledata Communications, Inc (TCI) is the provider of DecisionLender 4, a consumer loan origination platform (LOS). DecisionLender 4 is completely configurable, hosted in the cloud, and supports branch, online lending, indirect auto and merchant lending, and deposit account opening. The robust decisioning engine is the most versatile on the market, enabling manual or automated workflows. With over 130+ different 3rd party integrations ranging from alternative data sources, to fraud protection, to esignature and more, DecisionLender 4 truly empowers you to do business YOUR WAY! www.tcicredit.com
About Desert Financial Credit Union
With more than 80 years in Arizona, Desert Financial is the state’s largest local credit union with $5 billion in assets, more than 320,000 members and nearly 50 locations across the Valley. As a not-for-profit cooperative, Desert Financial prides itself on sharing success with its members, its team and the wider community. In 2019, Desert Financial gave nearly $11M to Valley nonprofits, the community and members. Learn more at desertfinancial.com.
