PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Many Americans can remember a visit to their parents’ office growing up; sitting behind a big desk and shuffling folders to mimic what they perceived of their parent’s job.
Today, many of these same children are now grown with jobs of their own. Honoring this generational shift with a twist on the popular “Take Your Daughters and Sons to Work Day,” Desert Financial Credit Union recently hosted “Take Your Parent to Work Day” at its Phoenix Headquarters.
Nearly 50 parents filled the credit union’s halls for a day of activities which included a welcome breakfast, presentation by the credit union’s CEO, a tour, and, of course, job shadowing.
Parents like Fred Braithwaite, father to Janet Logan, spoke about the event with the context that he had been out of the workforce for more than 25 years. He was excited to see how things had changed since his time.
“I think it’s a wonderful idea,” he explained.
Employees enjoyed the day equally as much as their parents, leaning over to share extra tidbits with their accompanying parent during a presentation, and proudly showing off their desks.
“Seeing our employees eagerly engaging with our company through this unique event was a special treat,” says Jeff Meshey, President & CEO of Desert Financial. “I was impressed by how engaged the parents were, too, asking great questions and wanting to understand what Desert Financial was all about.”
Desert Financial is considering extending the event annually as an opportunity for its employees.
Desert Financial Credit Union
Celebrating 80 years in Arizona, Desert Financial is the state’s largest credit union with $4.6 billion in assets, more than 330,000 members and 45 locations across the Valley. As a not-for-profit cooperative, Desert Financial prides itself on sharing success with its members, its team and the wider community. In 2018, Desert Financial gave $7M back to the community and its members, through programs including Random Acts of Kindness. Learn more at www.desertfinancial.com.
