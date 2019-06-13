In partnership with Harkins Theatres, 500 pairs of movie tickets and

Harkins Loyalty Cups to be gifted to dads across the Valley

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dads, if you’d like to spend Father’s Day at the movies this year, Desert

Financial Credit Union and Harkins Theatres can help (because, let’s

face it, there are few better places to spend a hot June day in Phoenix

than a movie theater).

Beginning today, the first 500 dads who visit one of six designated,

Valley-wide Desert Financial Credit Union branch locations during

business hours will secure two free Harkins movie tickets, along with

two coveted Harkins Theatres Loyalty Cups.

Dads interested in the tickets do not need to be a member of Desert

Financial Credit Union, nor is any purchase required. They will simply

need to mention “Father’s Day” to a teller at one of the six locations.

Pickup will be available at select Desert Financial Credit Union

locations during branch hours from Thursday, June 13 until supplies

last, or through Saturday, June 15 (whichever happens first). Interested

dads can find the eligible location nearest them on Desert Financial’s Facebook

page. The locations are:


 

 

 

 

West Side Branches:





 





Thunderbird





Location: 5690 W. Thunderbird Rd., Glendale, AZ 85306





Hours:







  • Thu 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM


  • Fri 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM


  • Sat 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM



 








Black Canyon







Location: 6633 N. Black Canyon Hwy., Phoenix, AZ 85015





Hours:







  • Thu 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM


  • Fri 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM


  • Sat 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM



 







44th Street





Location: 2500 N. 44th St., Phoenix, AZ 85008





Hours:







  • Thu 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM


  • Fri 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM


  • Sat 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM



 







East Side Branches:





 





Chandler Branch





Location: 1949 W. Ray Rd., Ste. 34, Chandler, AZ 85224





Hours:







  • Thu 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM


  • Fri 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM


  • Sat 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM



 







Alma School





Location: 2355 S. Alma School Rd., Mesa, AZ 85210





Hours:







  • Thu 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM


  • Fri 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM


  • Sat 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM



 







Paradise Valley





Location: 4619 E. Cactus Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85032





Hours:







  • Thu 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM


  • Fri 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM


  • Sat 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM



 


Desert

Financial Credit Union, which turned 80 last month, is continuing

its ‘Random Acts of Kindness’ campaign, spreading joy across the Valley.

“Our Random Acts of Kindness campaign was created last year to start a

kindness revolution here in the Valley,” says Desert Financial President

& CEO Jeff Meshey. “All year long, we give away surprises, cash and

experiences to help spread smiles to our members and the community. This

week, we want to celebrate dads in a special way, and thought a day at

the movies would be just the ticket.”

For more information, please visit desertfinancial.com.

Desert Financial Credit Union

Celebrating 80 years in Arizona, Desert Financial is the state’s largest

credit union with $4.6 billion in assets, more than 330,000 members and

48 locations across the Valley. As a not-for-profit cooperative, Desert

Financial prides itself on sharing success with its members, its team

and the wider community. In 2018, Desert Financial gave $7M back to the

community and its members, through programs including Random Acts of

Kindness. Learn more at www.desertfinancial.com.

Harkins Theatres

Celebrating 85 years of Ultimate Moviegoing®, Harkins

Theatres is the premier movie exhibitor of the Western U.S. and the

largest family owned theatre company in the country. Founded by showman,

inventor and community leader Dwight “Red” Harkins in 1933, Harkins

Theatres operates over 500 screens and is renowned for its commitment

and passion for providing the Ultimate Moviegoing® experience. Harkins

Theatres is known as a trailblazer for advancements in the motion

picture exhibition industry with amenities such as: the Ciné Capri, CINÉ1®,

CINÉ1XL, pristine state-of-the-art digital projection and sound, curved

wall-to-wall screens, in-lobby bars, Ultimate Lounger™ leather reclining

seats, Plush Ultimate Rocker® loveseats, Loyalty Cups,

in-lobby children’s PlayCenters, and an expanded selection of gourmet

concessions. For more history, awards, and other information, visit Harkins.com.

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACT

Melissa Forbes

ANDERSON for Desert

Financial Credit Union

M: (702) 856-9059

melissa@anderson-adv.com

