In partnership with Harkins Theatres, 500 pairs of movie tickets and
Harkins Loyalty Cups to be gifted to dads across the Valley
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dads, if you’d like to spend Father’s Day at the movies this year, Desert
Financial Credit Union and Harkins Theatres can help (because, let’s
face it, there are few better places to spend a hot June day in Phoenix
than a movie theater).
Beginning today, the first 500 dads who visit one of six designated,
Valley-wide Desert Financial Credit Union branch locations during
business hours will secure two free Harkins movie tickets, along with
two coveted Harkins Theatres Loyalty Cups.
Dads interested in the tickets do not need to be a member of Desert
Financial Credit Union, nor is any purchase required. They will simply
need to mention “Father’s Day” to a teller at one of the six locations.
Pickup will be available at select Desert Financial Credit Union
locations during branch hours from Thursday, June 13 until supplies
last, or through Saturday, June 15 (whichever happens first). Interested
dads can find the eligible location nearest them on Desert Financial’s Facebook
page. The locations are:
West Side Branches:
Thunderbird
Location: 5690 W. Thunderbird Rd., Glendale, AZ 85306
Hours:
Location: 6633 N. Black Canyon Hwy., Phoenix, AZ 85015
Hours:
44th Street
Location: 2500 N. 44th St., Phoenix, AZ 85008
Hours:
East Side Branches:
Chandler Branch
Location: 1949 W. Ray Rd., Ste. 34, Chandler, AZ 85224
Hours:
Alma School
Location: 2355 S. Alma School Rd., Mesa, AZ 85210
Hours:
Paradise Valley
Location: 4619 E. Cactus Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85032
Hours:
Financial Credit Union, which turned 80 last month, is continuing
its ‘Random Acts of Kindness’ campaign, spreading joy across the Valley.
“Our Random Acts of Kindness campaign was created last year to start a
kindness revolution here in the Valley,” says Desert Financial President
& CEO Jeff Meshey. “All year long, we give away surprises, cash and
experiences to help spread smiles to our members and the community. This
week, we want to celebrate dads in a special way, and thought a day at
the movies would be just the ticket.”
For more information, please visit desertfinancial.com.
Desert Financial Credit Union
Celebrating 80 years in Arizona, Desert Financial is the state’s largest
credit union with $4.6 billion in assets, more than 330,000 members and
48 locations across the Valley. As a not-for-profit cooperative, Desert
Financial prides itself on sharing success with its members, its team
and the wider community. In 2018, Desert Financial gave $7M back to the
community and its members, through programs including Random Acts of
Kindness. Learn more at www.desertfinancial.com.
Harkins Theatres
Celebrating 85 years of Ultimate Moviegoing®, Harkins
Theatres is the premier movie exhibitor of the Western U.S. and the
largest family owned theatre company in the country. Founded by showman,
inventor and community leader Dwight “Red” Harkins in 1933, Harkins
Theatres operates over 500 screens and is renowned for its commitment
and passion for providing the Ultimate Moviegoing® experience. Harkins
Theatres is known as a trailblazer for advancements in the motion
picture exhibition industry with amenities such as: the Ciné Capri, CINÉ1®,
CINÉ1XL, pristine state-of-the-art digital projection and sound, curved
wall-to-wall screens, in-lobby bars, Ultimate Lounger™ leather reclining
seats, Plush Ultimate Rocker® loveseats, Loyalty Cups,
in-lobby children’s PlayCenters, and an expanded selection of gourmet
concessions. For more history, awards, and other information, visit Harkins.com.
