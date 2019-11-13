PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Desert Financial Credit Union has earned the title “Angel of the Year” at the first annual AZ Big Media Az Business Angels Awards, held at Chateau Luxe on Thursday, Nov. 7. Az Business Angels magazine and the Arizona Community Foundation created the awards to pay tribute to Arizona’s not-for-profit community and honor the business community that supports it. Desert Financial was honored with the top business award for its ongoing philanthropic giving, volunteerism and community-centric work.
The credit union was founded 80 years ago in the spirit of philanthropy by 15 teachers with just $78.75 between them. Today, the credit union works to pay that founder’s spirit forward in many ways.
In the first six months of 2019, for example, Desert Financial has donated time and funds to more than 130 local Valley non-profits. In addition, the credit union’s scholarship program specifically rewards high school students who have volunteered in the community. This year, $47,500 in scholarships were given to 15 students, representing 500 hours of local service.
Another example was during the company’s June leadership retreat. Nearly 150 Desert Financial leadership team members fanned out across the Valley, volunteering at 15 area non-profits. Nearly 600 hours of service later, each non-profit had key projects completed and received a parting surprise; $1,078.75 donated by Desert Financial.
The efforts also extend to large-scale fundraising. In March of 2019, the credit union hosted the Desert Financial Foundation Charity Golf Tournament, raising $460,000 to benefit Phoenix Children’s Hospital’s ‘1 Darn Cool School’. The annual golf tournament originated in 1999, and since that time has raised more than $4.4 million toward the cause.
It is this obvious care for local businesses, culture, and philanthropy that earned Desert Financial Credit Union the Az Business Angel of the Year as one of the Valley’s most committed “Angels.”
The first Az Business Angels Awards were sponsored by Wafd Bank Arizona and the Arizona Community Foundation. For a complete list of award winners, visit https://azbigmedia.com/business/business-angels/here-are-the-winners-of-the-first-az-business-angels-awards/.
About Desert Financial Credit Union
Celebrating 80 years in Arizona, Desert Financial is the state’s largest credit union with $4.6 billion in assets, more than 330,000 members and 48 locations across the Valley. As a not-for-profit cooperative, Desert Financial prides itself on sharing success with its members, its team and the wider community. In 2018, Desert Financial gave $7M back to the community and its members, including Teacher Appreciation and Random Acts of Kindness programs. Learn more at www.desertfinancial.com.
About AzBusiness Angels Magazine
AzBusiness Angels Magazine is an AZ Big Media publication created to give a new hope to nonprofits and inspire businesses to make it their mission to connect, volunteer, and give back to the communities they serve. AZ Big Media assembled an editorial advisory board make up of community leaders who have a major impact on the nonprofit sector. For more information, visit https://azbigmedia.com/business/business-angels/nonprofit-companies/az-big-media-launches-az-business-angels/.
