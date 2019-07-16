15 Valley non-profits received volunteers, donations honoring the credit union’s 80th anniversary
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On a hot June afternoon, nearly 150 Desert Financial leadership team members fanned out across the Phoenix Valley, representing their teams by volunteering their time at 15 area non-profits. Nearly 600 hours of service later, each non-profit had key projects completed and a parting surprise; $1,078.75 donated by Desert Financial in honor of the 15 teachers who founded Desert Financial 80 years ago with just $78.75 between them.
“We were founded 80 years ago in the spirit of volunteerism,” said Jeff Meshey, President and CEO of Desert Financial. “Our leadership team participates in this drive to keep the spirit of our founders alive and integrate a culture of giving back throughout our company.”
Volunteer efforts and donations benefitted the following local non-profits:
New Life Center
Back to School Clothing Drive
Big Brothers Big Sister of Central AZ
St. Vincent de Paul
HandsOn Greater PHX
Free Arts
A New Leaf
Children's Museum of Phoenix
Midwest Food Bank
Rebuilding Together
ICAN
Save the Family
Homeward Bound
House of Refuge
U.S. Vets
Marisa Camarillo, Volunteer and Community Relations Coordinator for the Children’s Museum of Phoenix, explained, “We're thrilled to have Desert Financial Credit Union as a community partner and value the support to our mission. [Desert Financial] team members were fantastic and packed 3,000 classroom dental hygiene kits for our Educator Resource Day. We're proud to celebrate [Desert Financial’s] 80th anniversary by honoring its 15 founding teachers with a project benefiting our community's educators.”
Hanna Smiddy, Community Outreach Specialist for House of Refuge, said, “THANK YOU for letting House of Refuge be a part of celebrating Desert Financial’s history. 15 & $78.75 will forever be ingrained in my mind and I will probably be talking about this afternoon with coworkers, other volunteers, & friends for quite some time! There are no words to express our gratitude.”
About Desert Financial Credit Union
Celebrating 80 years in Arizona, Desert Financial is the state’s largest credit union with $4.6 billion in assets, more than 330,000 members and 45 locations across the Valley. As a not-for-profit cooperative, Desert Financial prides itself on sharing success with its members, its team and the wider community. In 2018, Desert Financial gave $7M back to the community and its members, including Teacher Appreciation and Random Acts of Kindness programs. Learn more at www.desertfinancial.com.
