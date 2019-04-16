PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Desert Financial Credit Union announced today it has received five

Diamond Awards from the CUNA Marketing & Business Development Council,

including Best of Category for Brand Awareness.

According to the CUNA, the Diamond Awards represent the pinnacle of

credit union marketing and business development. The awards honor credit

unions in 36 categories, ranging from direct mail to website marketing,

and public relations to social media. Judges evaluate entries based on

strategy, design, production, creative concept, copy, communication and

results.

Competing with credit unions from across the country, Desert Financial

won in the following categories:



  • Content Marketing: Key Quest: The Path to Homeownership program


  • Video (Non-Commercial) Series: Member testimonials (Juan &
    Leticia, Noble Bread and Brian’s Story)


  • Member or Trade Publications/Newsletters: The Share
    membership newsletter


  • One-Time Event: Road Trip 2018


  • Brand Awareness (Category Best): Train Wrap

“These awards are a testament to the Desert Financial team who works

hard each day to reach existing and new members of the credit union,”

said Cathy Graham, SVP, Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer for Desert

Financial Credit Union. “Following our rebrand from Desert Schools,

marketing efforts took a new look and feel, and the energy around what

was produced can certainly be felt when you look at the sheer number of

awards we took home.”

This year’s Diamond Awards competition received 1,093 entries. Six

credit unions won Best of Show Awards, 59 won Category’s Best Awards and

248 won Diamond Awards.

The Council announced the awards at its 26th annual conference, held

March 20-23 in Las Vegas. For a complete list of award winners, visit www.cunacouncils.org/awards.

About Desert Financial Credit Union

Celebrating 80 years in Arizona, Desert Financial is the state’s largest

credit union with $4.6 billion in assets, more than 330,000 members and

48 locations across the Valley. As a not-for-profit cooperative, Desert

Financial prides itself on sharing success with its members, its team

and the wider community. In 2018, Desert Financial gave $7M back to the

community and its members, including Teacher Appreciation and Random

Acts of Kindness programs. Learn more at www.desertfinancial.com.

About CUNA

Credit Union National Association (CUNA) is the only national

association that advocates on behalf of all of America's credit unions,

which are owned by 115 million consumer members. CUNA, along with its

network of affiliated state credit union leagues, delivers unwavering

advocacy, continuous professional growth and operational confidence to

protect the best interests of all credit unions. For more information

about CUNA, visit cuna.org.

To find your nearest credit union, visit YourMoneyFurther.com.

About CUNA Councils

CUNA Councils is a member-led, collaborative community of credit union

leaders providing vibrant peer interaction, new ideas and innovation to

foster professional development for our members while advocating for the

overall success of the credit union movement. There are seven CUNA

Councils with a network of more than 7,000 credit union professionals.

For more information, visit cunacouncils.org.

Contacts

Melissa Forbes

480-945-2229

melissa@anderson-adv.com

