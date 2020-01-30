Desert Financial Donates $100,000 to Free Arts for Abused Children of Arizona

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Desert Financial Credit Union has presented Free Arts for Abused Children of Arizona with a major donation totaling $125,000. The funds, $25,000 in the form of a grant and the rest a donation to the organization’s general fund, will go towards programming for the organization. Free Arts is the only nonprofit in Arizona that delivers free creative and therapeutic arts programs to children ages 3 to 21, who have faced neglect and homelessness.
According to Free Arts, this donation will allow for more programs to be created and more supplies to support them.
“We are so grateful for this donation from Desert Financial, the single largest donation that we’ve ever received from a corporate partner,” said Alicia Sutton Campbell, Executive Director of Free Arts for Abused Children of Arizona. “What we do would not be possible without the generosity of the community, and this donation will make a huge impact on the children we serve.”
The organization has a special place in the hearts of many at Desert Financial, including Cathy Graham, Executive Vice President at the credit union.
“Free Arts’ ongoing efforts to connect children and young adults to therapeutic art programming is incredibly powerful, and something I saw first-hand while volunteering there years ago,” said Graham, who now serves on the Free Arts Board of Directors. “We are so thankful to be able to showcase Desert Financial’s deep commitment to the work that’s being done by this non-profit.”
In 2019 alone, Desert Financial donated more than $2M total to Valley-area nonprofits. For more information about Desert Financial’s giving, please visit the Community Giving Guidelines page.
About Desert Financial Credit Union
With more than 80 years in Arizona, Desert Financial is the state’s largest homegrown credit union with $5 billion in assets, more than 320,000 members and nearly 50 locations across the Valley. As a not-for-profit cooperative, Desert Financial prides itself on sharing success with its members, its team and the wider community. In 2019, Desert Financial gave nearly $11M to Valley nonprofits, the community and members. Learn more at www.desertfinancial.com.
About Free Arts for Abused Children of Arizona
Founded in 1993, Free Arts for Abused Children of Arizona is a non-profit organization which transforms children’s trauma to resilience through the arts. Free Arts programs include creative elements that promote safety, self-expression and a sense of belonging. Free Arts programs are delivered by 900 volunteer mentors and artists who serve more than 8,000 children annually through partnerships with 43 social service child welfare agencies at 100+ sites across Maricopa County. For more information on Free Arts, visit: www.freeartsaz.org.
Contacts
Melissa Forbes | ANDERSON Advertising & PR