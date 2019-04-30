PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Desert Financial Credit Union, Arizona’s largest credit union, recently
hosted its annual Desert Financial Foundation Charity Golf Tournament,
raising $460,000 to benefit “1 Darn Cool School” at Phoenix Children’s
Hospital (PCH). The tournament was held at Encanterra Country Club in
San Tan Valley, and attended by nearly 200 supporters from around the
Valley.
Desert Financial’s annual tournament benefits PCH through the Children’s
Miracle Network Hospitals (CMNH), an international non-profit
organization operating for the sole purpose of providing funds for
children’s hospitals, medical research and fostering community awareness
of children’s health issues.
“Desert Financial was proud to host the Desert Financial Foundation
Charity Golf tournament for the 21st year in a row,” said Ron
Amstutz, executive vice president of Desert Financial. “The support this
year was incredibly generous, and we’re thankful to the players and
partners who joined us in an effort to fund the ‘1 Darn Cool School.’”
The annual golf tournament originated in 1999, and in that time has
raised more than $4.4 million for PCH through CMNH. PCH is one of very
few hospitals in the United States that retains its own teaching staff
at “1 Darn Cool School,” providing patients with the ability to keep up
with school work, and an essential sense of normalcy and routine they
need to increase their mental stimulation during care. The innovative
educational model delivers quality schooling for children who are
enduring extended treatment at the facility. The school remains open
five days a week and provides personalized instruction for youth in
grades K-12. Additionally, for children whose conditions are truly
debilitating and prevent them from leaving their rooms, convenient
bedside instruction is also available.
Originally founded in 1939 by 15 teachers with only $78.75 between them,
Desert Financial prides itself on exhibiting a steadfast commitment to
the betterment of its community by giving back to nonprofits throughout
the year. In 2018, Desert Financial gave more than $7M back to the
community and members. This year, the not-for-profit is increasing its
member giveback bonus from $5 million to $8 million, and continuing its
teacher appreciation, Random Acts of Kindness, and other community-wide
initiatives. For more information, visit www.desertfinancial.com/year-of-giving.
About Desert Financial Credit Union
Celebrating 80 years in Arizona, Desert Financial is the state’s largest
credit union with $4.6 billion in assets, more than 330,000 members and
48 locations across the Valley. As a not-for-profit cooperative, Desert
Financial prides itself on sharing success with its members, its team
and the wider community. Learn more at www.desertfinancial.com.
