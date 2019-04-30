PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Desert Financial Credit Union, Arizona’s largest credit union, recently

hosted its annual Desert Financial Foundation Charity Golf Tournament,

raising $460,000 to benefit “1 Darn Cool School” at Phoenix Children’s

Hospital (PCH). The tournament was held at Encanterra Country Club in

San Tan Valley, and attended by nearly 200 supporters from around the

Valley.

Desert Financial’s annual tournament benefits PCH through the Children’s

Miracle Network Hospitals (CMNH), an international non-profit

organization operating for the sole purpose of providing funds for

children’s hospitals, medical research and fostering community awareness

of children’s health issues.

“Desert Financial was proud to host the Desert Financial Foundation

Charity Golf tournament for the 21st year in a row,” said Ron

Amstutz, executive vice president of Desert Financial. “The support this

year was incredibly generous, and we’re thankful to the players and

partners who joined us in an effort to fund the ‘1 Darn Cool School.’”

The annual golf tournament originated in 1999, and in that time has

raised more than $4.4 million for PCH through CMNH. PCH is one of very

few hospitals in the United States that retains its own teaching staff

at “1 Darn Cool School,” providing patients with the ability to keep up

with school work, and an essential sense of normalcy and routine they

need to increase their mental stimulation during care. The innovative

educational model delivers quality schooling for children who are

enduring extended treatment at the facility. The school remains open

five days a week and provides personalized instruction for youth in

grades K-12. Additionally, for children whose conditions are truly

debilitating and prevent them from leaving their rooms, convenient

bedside instruction is also available.

Originally founded in 1939 by 15 teachers with only $78.75 between them,

Desert Financial prides itself on exhibiting a steadfast commitment to

the betterment of its community by giving back to nonprofits throughout

the year. In 2018, Desert Financial gave more than $7M back to the

community and members. This year, the not-for-profit is increasing its

member giveback bonus from $5 million to $8 million, and continuing its

teacher appreciation, Random Acts of Kindness, and other community-wide

initiatives. For more information, visit www.desertfinancial.com/year-of-giving.

About Desert Financial Credit Union

Celebrating 80 years in Arizona, Desert Financial is the state’s largest

credit union with $4.6 billion in assets, more than 330,000 members and

48 locations across the Valley. As a not-for-profit cooperative, Desert

Financial prides itself on sharing success with its members, its team

and the wider community. Learn more at www.desertfinancial.com.

Contacts

Melissa Forbes

480-945-2229

melissa@anderson-adv.com

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles