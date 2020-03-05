Desert Financial Foundation Raises $500,000 for Phoenix Children’s Hospital Through Signature Golf Tournament

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The 22nd Desert Financial Foundation Charity Golf Tournament this week raised $500,000 to benefit “1 Darn Cool School” at Phoenix Children’s Hospital (PCH). The tournament was held at Encanterra Country Club in San Tan Valley, and attended by nearly 200 supporters from around the Valley.
Desert Financial’s annual tournament benefits PCH through the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals (CMNH), an international non-profit organization operating for the sole purpose of providing funds for children's hospitals, medical research and fostering community awareness of children's health issues.
“Desert Financial has become the top fundraiser for ‘1 Darn Cool School,’ in no small part due to this 22-year tradition of hosting a charity golf tournament,” said Ron Amstutz, executive vice president of Desert Financial. “We are thrilled each year to experience the continued generosity and support of our members, business partners and community for this event, and thank everyone who joined us in 2020.”’
The annual golf tournament originated in 1999, and in that time has raised more than $4.9 million for PCH through CMNH. PCH is one of very few hospitals in the United States that retains its own teaching staff at “1 Darn Cool School,” providing patients with the ability to keep up with school work, and an essential sense of normalcy and routine they need to increase their mental stimulation during care. The innovative educational model delivers quality schooling for children who are enduring extended treatment at the facility. The school remains open five days a week and provides personalized instruction for youth in grades K-12. Additionally, for children whose conditions are truly debilitating and prevent them from leaving their rooms, convenient bedside instruction is also available.
Originally founded in 1939 by 15 teachers with only $78.75 between them, Desert Financial prides itself on exhibiting a steadfast commitment to the betterment of its community by giving back to nonprofits throughout the year. For more information, visit www.desertfinancial.com.
