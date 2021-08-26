Devoted Health Expands Footprint in Arizona, Adding 100 Jobs in the Phoenix Area

National leader in high-quality healthcare for older Americans continues rapid growth and accelerates hiring momentum with new Arizona office
WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Devoted Health, one of the fastest-growing Medicare Advantage (MA) plans in the United States, is opening a new office in Scottsdale to support its rapid expansion, and will be hiring for at least 100 positions in the new location. The greater Phoenix team supports Devoted Health members across the country to provide the highest-quality care and member experience possible.
“In Arizona and across the country, we’re committed to treating our members like our own family, and our incredible team in Scottsdale enables us to deliver the best possible care by supporting members throughout their healthcare journey,” said Keith Dines, Arizona Vice President at Devoted Health. “As we expand our membership in Arizona, we’re proud to be adding top talent from the greater Phoenix area to grow Devoted Health’s diverse workforce, ranging from service guides who solve problems for seniors trying to navigate their healthcare to medical personnel like nurses and pharmacists ensuring our members get the best clinical care.”
While Devoted Health supports a remote workforce across the country, the new Arizona office will enable the Scottsdale team to collaborate in an open, modern, and comfortable environment. The office is located in the Promenade Corporate Center in Scottsdale, and is easily accessible to all that the greater Phoenix area has to offer, including restaurants, shopping, and family-oriented activities.
Over the last year, Devoted Health’s workforce has continued to grow despite challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. Throughout 2021 and into 2022, the company hopes to add 100 team members in Scottsdale who will provide older Americans across the country with personalized, attentive services. Positions Devoted Health is looking to fill include Member Service Guides, who use technology and data to help Devoted Health members easily navigate the complex healthcare system and get the right care at the right time, and Clinical Outreach Specialists. Devoted Health is also looking to hire Registered Nurses, Pharmacy Technicians, and Pharmacists.
In addition to joining a company with a great mission and culture, Devoted Health employees enjoy a wide variety of benefits, including an employer-funded health plan extending to an employee's family, paid family leave, and equity in the company. Employees are also invited to participate in town halls and company lunches to encourage company-wide feedback and networking.
About Devoted Health
Founded on the belief that healthcare should be simpler, more affordable and a whole lot more caring, Devoted Health is a next-generation Medicare Advantage (MA) plan working to dramatically improve the health & well-being of older Americans. Devoted Health combines the capabilities of both an insurance plan and a provider of healthcare (payvidor) with a proprietary software platform that helps deliver exceptional service and the best people-powered support to its members. Devoted Health partners with top doctors and hospitals, uses industry-leading technology, and goes beyond a traditional health plan model with a staff of dedicated health guides who help every member get the highest quality care - the right care in the right place at the right time. Dramatically improving the health and well-being of older Americans by treating every member as we would our own family, Devoted Health is one of the fastest-growing Medicare Advantage (MA) plans in the United States, currently available to members in Arizona, Florida, Texas and Ohio. For more information, go to www.devoted.com or follow us on Twitter @DevotedHealth.
