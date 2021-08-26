Devoted Health Expands Footprint in Arizona, Adding 100 Jobs in the Phoenix Area

Founded on the belief that healthcare should be simpler, more affordable and a whole lot more caring, Devoted Health is a next-generation Medicare Advantage (MA) plan working to dramatically improve the health & well-being of older Americans. Devoted Health combines the capabilities of both an insurance plan and a provider of healthcare (payvidor) with a proprietary software platform that helps deliver exceptional service and the best people-powered support to its members. Devoted Health partners with top doctors and hospitals, uses industry-leading technology, and goes beyond a traditional health plan model with a staff of dedicated health guides who help every member get the highest quality care - the right care in the right place at the right time. Dramatically improving the health and well-being of older Americans by treating every member as we would our own family, Devoted Health is one of the fastest-growing Medicare Advantage (MA) plans in the United States, currently available to members in Arizona, Florida, Texas and Ohio. For more information, go to www.devoted.com or follow us on Twitter @DevotedHealth.