DHGE Launches Online Mini-MBA in Healthcare To Build Future-Proof Leaders and Industry Champions

Live Cast Thursday, November 19, with Olympic Athletes and Healthcare Industry Leaders
Kicks Off One of First Programs Developed for Today’s Healthcare Workforce
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#DHGETalks--To help healthcare professionals bounce back from the unprecedented adversity caused by COVID-19, Dignity Health Global Education (DHGE) is launching one of the nation’s first online Healthcare Mini-MBAs. Designed for today’s healthcare workers by noted healthcare leaders, the flexible 12-week program teaches business fundamentals and the skills professionals need to be champions for the industry. DHGE’s inaugural Mini-MBA in Healthcare, developed in conjunction with the University of Arizona’s nationally-ranked Eller Executive Education, launches in early 2021.
To launch the new program, DHGE is hosting a live cast on Thursday, November 19, at 2:30 p.m. MST/4:30 p.m. EST. Titled A Winning Mindset: Achieving Greatness for the Future of Healthcare, it will feature three-time World Champion and two-time Olympic medal winner in shot put John Godina, Doug Watson, Chief Financial Officer for Dignity Health Arizona, Ginger Figg, former Chief Administrative Officer for Norton Medical Group, and Deborrah Himsel, Adjunct Lecturer in Management and Organizations at Eller Executive Education. Joe Carella, Assistant Dean at Eller Executive Education, will moderate the live cast.
Register via this link to secure a spot on the webinar, the Mini-MBA in Healthcare, and to receive early bird pricing for the program. The live cast is also the inaugural event for the #DHGETalks series, which will address the challenges in healthcare workforce development today.
“Despite having seen tremendous examples of leadership during the COVID-19 crisis, healthcare — and the world — is still struggling to cope with the effects of the pandemic,” says Marvin O'Quinn, President and Chief Operating Officer of CommonSpirit Health. “We can't expect our clinicians to be natural-born leaders and simply cope. The healthcare industry needs to give these professionals the business fundamentals, confidence as well as the winning mindset, combined with real-world lessons, to help our organizations grow and thrive. As the head of one of the largest not-for-profit health systems in the U.S., I can attest that we don't have time for people to get full MBAs in order to gain these skills. We need them now. If we are going to get through this crisis, we need leaders with education developed by health experts with proven track records that provide the guidance necessary to get through these critical challenges.”
The Mini-MBA in Healthcare includes strategies that acknowledge the changes the industry has undergone during COVID-19 and the vital importance of resilience and mental health. Lessons from world-class athletes, who routinely deal with high-pressure situations, are an integral part of the program.
Subject matter experts for the program include former Olympic and professional athletes, such as Max Starks IV, who was part of the Pittsburgh Steelers winning 2006 and 2009 Super Bowl teams, as well as John Godina and Ato Boldon, both multi-Olympic medalists and gold-medal-winning world championship athletes. They will share how they cope with pressure and burnout while maintaining a focus on performance, targets, and results.
The course also addresses the three primary requirements for effective workforce development programs: 1) affordability, 2) convenience, and 3) relevance. Modules within the Mini-MBA in Healthcare are developed by executives with leading healthcare organizations who provide insights into what’s needed for healthcare leaders today, and create learning materials that reflect real-world problems and challenges.
“To do their jobs and be successful, a full MBA isn’t what most people in healthcare need,” said Andrew Malley, CEO of DHGE. “More physicians, nurses, and other clinicians are moving into leadership. There’s also the need for succession planning as older leaders retire. This means healthcare needs a practical approach to gaining real-world knowledge. With our newest program, we provide the skills and knowledge that will help healthcare professionals at any level of the leadership chain feel more competent and prepare them to compete on today’s complex and dynamic healthcare industry stage.”
The certificate, which carries 24 CMEs/CEUs, is the latest program from the independent online workforce development company, dedicated solely to the healthcare industry. DHGE offers degree and certificate courses, including a Certificate in Healthcare Leadership from Duke CE, a Certificate in Healthcare Analytics from the Pepperdine Graziadio Business School, and a Certificate in Healthcare Project Management from American University’s School of Professional & Extended Studies.
Additional information is available at https://dhge.org/our-programs/online-mini-mba-arizona-eller-executive-education/.
About DHGE
Dignity Health Global Education (DHGE) is the leading healthcare workforce development company. Dedicated to providing customized educational opportunities and a student-centric experience, DHGE develops online programs and workforce development solutions with industry, for industry. They achieve this goal by partnering with top-ranked academic institutions and thought-leading professionals. For more information, visit www.dhge.org.
Contacts
Joy Scott, CEO, Scott Public Relations
Phone: 818.610.0270
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.