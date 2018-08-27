High Growth Fleet Maintenance Provider Continues to Expand Service
Offering and Geographic Reach
Dickinson Fleet Services (DFS) is pleased to announce the acquisition of
Truck PM Plus from Bridgestone Americas. With service locations in
Florida, Texas, California and Illinois, Truck PM Plus is a premier
truck and trailer maintenance provider offering mobile services, shop
services, and dedicated on-site services. The acquisition of Truck PM
Plus enables DFS to continue to expand its service area while adding
additional qualified, experienced repair and maintenance technicians to
its team and allowing Dickinson to continue its aggressive growth
trajectory.
“Truck PM Plus has a proven track record of providing excellent services
in our industry,” said Ted Coltrain and Mike Dickinson, Executive
Officers, in a joint statement on behalf of DFS. “Over the years,
they’ve built an elite customer base and put together a solid team of
seasoned, highly skilled technicians. We couldn’t be more excited about
the addition of Truck PM Plus to the DFS platform as it allows us to
continue to add scale as we improve our support and service offerings to
our customers.”
Truck PM Plus is a premier independent truck and trailer maintenance
provider headquartered in Florida. Established in 1990 and a part of the
Bridgestone Bandag family of companies since 2007, Truck PM Plus has the
experience and expertise to maintain and repair all makes of diesel
trucks, tractors and trailers.
Over the last few years, Truck PM Plus has expanded to seven service
locations in Florida, added service locations in Texas and Arizona,
begun operating dedicated facilities in Illinois and California, and
laid the groundwork to open several new service locations through the
southeastern United States.
The acquisition of Truck PM Plus represents the third acquisition
completed by DFS over the last six months and the fourth acquisition
completed in partnership with Ridgemont Equity Partners since
Ridgemont’s investment in Dickinson in the spring of 2017. These
acquisitions have allowed DFS to significantly expand its service
offerings and geographic reach, while also allowing its team members the
ability to experience incredible career growth opportunities.
More on Dickinson Fleet Services
Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, Dickinson Fleet Services has
grown to become one of the largest independent fleet maintenance and
management companies in the country. DFS is the leading provider of
on-site mobile maintenance and repair services nationwide, offering
mobile on-site maintenance and repair services for light, medium and
heavy duty trucks and trailers with over 400 mobile units operating in
40 states. DFS services fleet customers with 21 maintenance facilities
each offering select services from accident repair, paint, refurbishment
and dedicated technician services, combined with an in-house CARES CALL
center providing 24/7 repair assistance. DFS has made significant
investments in training and technology, including WebWrench®
(maintenance tracking and scheduling through proprietary technology) and
TRAIT® (real-time reporting and dynamic preventative maintenance
inspections processed through a proprietary field service application)
and is the only fleet services company in the nation to provide both
fleet maintenance and management to its customers nationwide.
Contacts
Dickinson Fleet Services
Ted Coltrain, 855-337-4111