High Growth Fleet Maintenance Provider Continues to Expand Service

Offering and Geographic Reach

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#fleetmanagement--Dickinson Fleet Services (DFS) is pleased to announce the acquisition of

Truck PM Plus from Bridgestone Americas. With service locations in

Florida, Texas, California and Illinois, Truck PM Plus is a premier

truck and trailer maintenance provider offering mobile services, shop

services, and dedicated on-site services. The acquisition of Truck PM

Plus enables DFS to continue to expand its service area while adding

additional qualified, experienced repair and maintenance technicians to

its team and allowing Dickinson to continue its aggressive growth

trajectory.

“Truck PM Plus has a proven track record of providing excellent services

in our industry,” said Ted Coltrain and Mike Dickinson, Executive

Officers, in a joint statement on behalf of DFS. “Over the years,

they’ve built an elite customer base and put together a solid team of

seasoned, highly skilled technicians. We couldn’t be more excited about

the addition of Truck PM Plus to the DFS platform as it allows us to

continue to add scale as we improve our support and service offerings to

our customers.”

Truck PM Plus is a premier independent truck and trailer maintenance

provider headquartered in Florida. Established in 1990 and a part of the

Bridgestone Bandag family of companies since 2007, Truck PM Plus has the

experience and expertise to maintain and repair all makes of diesel

trucks, tractors and trailers.

Over the last few years, Truck PM Plus has expanded to seven service

locations in Florida, added service locations in Texas and Arizona,

begun operating dedicated facilities in Illinois and California, and

laid the groundwork to open several new service locations through the

southeastern United States.

The acquisition of Truck PM Plus represents the third acquisition

completed by DFS over the last six months and the fourth acquisition

completed in partnership with Ridgemont Equity Partners since

Ridgemont’s investment in Dickinson in the spring of 2017. These

acquisitions have allowed DFS to significantly expand its service

offerings and geographic reach, while also allowing its team members the

ability to experience incredible career growth opportunities.

More on Dickinson Fleet Services

Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, Dickinson Fleet Services has

grown to become one of the largest independent fleet maintenance and

management companies in the country. DFS is the leading provider of

on-site mobile maintenance and repair services nationwide, offering

mobile on-site maintenance and repair services for light, medium and

heavy duty trucks and trailers with over 400 mobile units operating in

40 states. DFS services fleet customers with 21 maintenance facilities

each offering select services from accident repair, paint, refurbishment

and dedicated technician services, combined with an in-house CARES CALL

center providing 24/7 repair assistance. DFS has made significant

investments in training and technology, including WebWrench®

(maintenance tracking and scheduling through proprietary technology) and

TRAIT® (real-time reporting and dynamic preventative maintenance

inspections processed through a proprietary field service application)

and is the only fleet services company in the nation to provide both

fleet maintenance and management to its customers nationwide.

Contacts

Dickinson Fleet Services

Ted Coltrain, 855-337-4111

tcoltrain@dickinsonfleetservices.com

