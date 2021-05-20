Digital agency meltmedia names Robin Fossen as President

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Digital marketing agency meltmedia has named Robin Fossen to the newly-created position of President, announced Justin Grossman, Managing Partner/CEO. Formerly serving in the role of Vice President of Program Management, Fossen has been with meltmedia for 14 years and has been instrumental in managing and growing client relationships in the life sciences industry.
Said Grossman, “Our vision is to build a company that is not just partner-managed. We want a diverse leadership team and a path for empowerment and growth for everyone in the company. By creating the position of President, we set the precedent for a leadership team and a company that is employee-managed, enabling the partners to focus on strategic initiatives that will allow meltmedia to evolve, introduce new lines of service and build partnerships within our community.”
Having spent her career primarily in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, Fossen’s track record demonstrates her ability to drive process and financial efficiencies while also providing guidance and career development for those she manages. She has been a frequent speaker at local and national trade conferences and also authored a number of published articles. She currently serves as a member of the meltmedia Executive Leadership team and a member of the Entrepreneur Organization’s Key Executive Forum.
“Robin has been instrumental in meltmedia’s growth,” Grossman added. “Her knowledge of our culture, clients and operations makes her well positioned to excel at this role. Over the years, she has earned a tremendous amount of respect and trust both within meltmedia and within the industry we serve. She has an innate ability to connect with others, build teams and empower others to grow themselves both personally and professionally.”
Fossen describes her management style as one focused on people. “My goal is to ensure employees feel welcomed, supported and challenged. I want to reinforce our mission to always ‘get better’ by creating growth opportunities and career paths. We have a culture of celebration at meltmedia and I will foster that culture through my own servant leadership and dedication to diversity and inclusion.
“As for the client side of my role,” she continued, “I will focus on our continuous evolution to leverage technology, streamline processes and build partnerships that increase the value and profitability of those we serve. After 20 years in business, meltmedia is no longer a production-only agency. We are a full-service digital marketing agency with the ability to provide effective end-to-end and omnichannel digital services. We can only do that by remaining dedicated to our clients’ success.”
About meltmedia
meltmedia is a life sciences digital marketing agency, focused on omnichannel excellence and digital execution. Established in 2000, the meltmedia team consists of more than 70 in-house designers, developers, thinkers and doers who live to create inspiring digital experiences. Its portfolio of leading healthcare/biotechnology clients includes Genentech (Roche Group), Exelixis, Pharmacyclics, Janssen, Alexion, Frontier Medicines, and Denali Therapeutics. meltmedia has been named the #1 web design agency, a top five software company, an Inc. Magazine Best Place to Work, a 7-time Phoenix Business Journal Best Place to Work, and an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing company in America.
