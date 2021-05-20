Digital agency meltmedia names Robin Fossen as President

Having spent her career primarily in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, Fossen’s track record demonstrates her ability to drive process and financial efficiencies while also providing guidance and career development for those she manages. She has been a frequent speaker at local and national trade conferences and also authored a number of published articles. She currently serves as a member of the meltmedia Executive Leadership team and a member of the Entrepreneur Organization’s Key Executive Forum.

“Robin has been instrumental in meltmedia’s growth,” Grossman added. “Her knowledge of our culture, clients and operations makes her well positioned to excel at this role. Over the years, she has earned a tremendous amount of respect and trust both within meltmedia and within the industry we serve. She has an innate ability to connect with others, build teams and empower others to grow themselves both personally and professionally.”