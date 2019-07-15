Opening marks the investment consulting specialist’s fifth U.S. location
DiMeo Schneider & Associates, L.L.C. (DiMeo Schneider), a nationwide investment consulting firm is pleased to announce the opening of a new office in the Greater Los Angeles area. The addition of the new office strengthens DiMeo Schneider's West Coast footprint and promotes the acceleration of growth in the region.
“We believe this additional location enables us to better support and strengthen our existing West Coast relationships,” said Bob DiMeo, [Managing Partner]. “The presence provides us important proximity to Oregon, Washington, Arizona, Colorado and beyond.”
Our new office, located in Santa Ana, is approximately 30 miles south of Los Angeles.
DiMeo Schneider is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Our 99 firm associates consult with hundreds of retirement plans (defined contribution and defined benefit), nonprofit organizations, private clients and financial institutions in 44 states. The firm advises on over $90 billion in assets as of March 31, 2019. Additional office locations include Austin, Washington, DC and Boston.
About DiMeo Schneider & Associates, L.L.C.
Founded in 1995, DiMeo Schneider & Associates, L.L.C. is dedicated to investment consulting. Our goals, beliefs and principles center on Helping Clients Prosper. Our personal approach allows us to build strong, committed relationships with our clients. We offer no proprietary investment products, nor do we accept commissions. At the heart of each client relationship is a deep dedication to putting your needs first.
DiMeo Schneider is recognized as a top 40 worldwide investment consulting firm (assets under advisement) by Pensions & Investments for the past eight years based on assets as of June 30, 2018. The firm ranks as a “Top 20 RIA Financial Advisor” by Financial Advisor based on 2018 year-end assets under management.
