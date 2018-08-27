Networks (Nasdaq: LLNW), a leading digital content delivery, video,
cloud security, and edge computing services provider, today announced
that DIMOBA, a French start-up that helps companies optimize digital
content and strategies, selected Limelight Networks Content Delivery
Network and Video Acceleration Services to ensure top performance of its
new Bethewone live online trivia game.
“The quality of streaming video is incredibly important to our business,
especially to people playing live trivia. Limelight offers us the lowest
possible latency, and they’re continuously working to improve it even
further. They’re a true technical partner for us, and we have a great
relationship,” said Laurent Alexandre, General Manager at DIMOBA.
DIMOBA recently launched Bethewone, a live-streamed show and interactive
app where audiences engage directly with content and play live trivia
games. It’s the first 24/7 trivia game app that allows participants to
play realtime against thousands of other players for cash prizes and
rewards.
To be successful, it was critical to build an infrastructure with
extreme low latency that could handle live-streamed video, had a global
reach, and could scale quickly. They chose Limelight for its ability to
support their growth globally, ultra-low latency, and a customer support
team that works closely with DIMOBA’s IT Team to understand their needs
and help them to deliver innovative online experiences.
“Online trivia games are rapidly gaining popularity, and for unique
games such as DIMOBA’s Bethewone, Limelight’s edge cloud provides the
fastest experiences that are absolutely essential to win in this space,”
said Didier Nguyen, Sales Director at Limelight Networks. “We work
closely with DIMOBA to give them the platform to grow their business and
provide their players the best possible experience on any internet
connected device so that they keep coming back.”
To learn more, a complete case study is available here.
