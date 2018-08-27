TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$llnw #cdn--Limelight

Networks (Nasdaq: LLNW), a leading digital content delivery, video,

cloud security, and edge computing services provider, today announced

that DIMOBA, a French start-up that helps companies optimize digital

content and strategies, selected Limelight Networks Content Delivery

Network and Video Acceleration Services to ensure top performance of its

new Bethewone live online trivia game.

“The quality of streaming video is incredibly important to our business,

especially to people playing live trivia. Limelight offers us the lowest

possible latency, and they’re continuously working to improve it even

further. They’re a true technical partner for us, and we have a great

relationship,” said Laurent Alexandre, General Manager at DIMOBA.

DIMOBA recently launched Bethewone, a live-streamed show and interactive

app where audiences engage directly with content and play live trivia

games. It’s the first 24/7 trivia game app that allows participants to

play realtime against thousands of other players for cash prizes and

rewards.

To be successful, it was critical to build an infrastructure with

extreme low latency that could handle live-streamed video, had a global

reach, and could scale quickly. They chose Limelight for its ability to

support their growth globally, ultra-low latency, and a customer support

team that works closely with DIMOBA’s IT Team to understand their needs

and help them to deliver innovative online experiences.

“Online trivia games are rapidly gaining popularity, and for unique

games such as DIMOBA’s Bethewone, Limelight’s edge cloud provides the

fastest experiences that are absolutely essential to win in this space,”

said Didier Nguyen, Sales Director at Limelight Networks. “We work

closely with DIMOBA to give them the platform to grow their business and

provide their players the best possible experience on any internet

connected device so that they keep coming back.”

To learn more, a complete case study is available here.

About Limelight

Limelight Networks Inc., (NASDAQ: LLNW), a

leading provider of digital content delivery, video, cloud security, and

edge computing services, empowers customers to provide exceptional

digital experiences. Limelight’s edge services platform includes a

unique combination of global private infrastructure, intelligent

software, and expert support services that enable current and future

workflows. For more information, visit www.limelight.com,

follow us on Twitter,

Facebook,

and LinkedIn.

Contacts

SHIFT Communications

Lori Niquette, 617-779-1800

Limelight@shiftcomm.com

or

Limelight

Networks

Investor Inquiries:

ir@limelight.com

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles