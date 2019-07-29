WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AmericasOrginalEntrepreneur--Independent sales representatives from Direct Selling Association member companies Amway, Arbonne International, LLC, Isagenix International, and Mary Kay, Inc. participated in a Women’s Entrepreneurship Event led by United States Congresswoman, Debbie Lesko (R-AZ) and the Direct Selling Association (DSA) on Monday, July 29, in Glendale, Arizona. The roundtable discussion focused on getting women involved in entrepreneurship, and the importance of family, freedom and flexibility to operate independent businesses.
DSA President Joseph N. Mariano, said, “In 2018, 74.8 percent of direct sellers were women. Strong female leaders are critical to our industry and this entrepreneurship roundtable gives women involved in direct selling the opportunity to share their positive experiences with elected officials and to expand their leadership skills.”
Rep. Lesko said, “As a champion for entrepreneurs in Arizona and in Congress, I am dedicated to supporting women who are excited about building a business on their own terms and schedule. It was my pleasure to partner with the DSA on this roundtable and I applaud the Association for seeking out opportunities for their members to share their concerns and new ideas to help promote women in business.”
About The DSA
The Direct Selling Association (DSA) is the national trade association for companies that offer entrepreneurial opportunities to independent sellers to market and sell products and services, typically outside of a fixed retail establishment. In 2018, direct selling took place across the United States, generating $35.4 billion in retail sales. More than 6 million entrepreneurs in the U.S. are selling products or services through the direct selling channel, providing a personalized buying experience for more than 36.6 million active customers.
