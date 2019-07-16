More than 1,000 professionals in business continuity and disaster recovery expected to attend
ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#BCDR--Disaster Recovery Journal, the leading business continuity publication in the world, has officially announced the launch of its 61st conference, DRJ Fall 2019 “Innovations in Managing Risk & Resiliency,” Sept. 29-Oct. 2 in Phoenix, Ariz.
In an unprecedented response to the call for papers, the agenda provides a deep dive into all facets of managing risk in today’s hyper-connected, over-regulated, increasingly outsourced world. DRJ Fall 2019 offers the industry’s broadest range of topics for professionals responsible for business continuity and disaster recovery.
“One of the trends we’re seeing is an increasing number of new people attending our conferences,” said Bob Arnold, DRJ president. “They are being pulled into creating new business continuity plans and dealing with new levels of uncertainty. Not only are they able to immerse themselves in the training and sessions, we facilitate connections with other attendees who are more seasoned professionals.”
The four-day event will feature more than 65 sessions, workshops and executive roundtables, more than 85 expert speakers, networking meals and hospitality events, product demonstrations, and more than 80 exhibitor booths.
The location for DRJ Fall 2019 is the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort & Spa, an upscale hotel in the Sonoran Desert. A plethora of amenities abound: excellent dining options, business center, invigorating recreation, five sparkling pools, lazy river and waterslide, on-site fitness facility, spa, golf course, and more. The Desert Ridge Marketplace, located across the street from the resort, offers an abundance of shopping and dining options.
Industry leading experts for DRJ Fall 2019 include Stephanie Balaouras, Forrester Research; Joseph George, Sungard Availability Services; Regina Phelps, Emergency Management Safety Solutions; Dr. Steven B. Goldman, MIT; Vicky McKim, Auereon; Joe Starzyk, IBM; Dr. Lisa Koonin, Health Preparedness Partners (CDC retired); Dr. Robert Chandler, Lipscomb University; Mathew Ricks, Stanford University; and Melanie Lucht, Carnegie Mellon University.
To learn more about the conference, visit www.drj.com/fall2019 or watch the DRJ events highlight video. Register by July 31, 2019, and save $200.
More than 60 companies have partnered with DRJ to provide attendees with cutting edge solutions to managing risk. A few of those partners include:
SAI Global designs, builds, and implements business continuity software and programs that enable organizations to remain resilient while recovering quickly and efficiently through any business outage.
IBM Business Resiliency Services defend your business, maintain availability and recover quickly in the event of disruption.
RSA empowers you to embrace transformation and helps you manage digital risk.
SAP Digital Interconnect group provides cloud-based engagement services that use configurable APIs, programmable digital interfaces, and proven messaging channels to connect the “last mile” between enterprises and their SAP solutions and other applications, customers, employees, and things.
Virtual Corporation’s mission is to empower organizations to achieve sustained resilience through software and professional services. They are a leader in the implementation of enterprise continuity programs and organizational resilience.
Veritas solves your most important data protection problems.
BC in the Cloud by Infinite Blue provides automated software as a service (SaaS) tools and professional services for building and maintaining effective business continuity and disaster recovery plans that streamline and simplify continuity, governance, and risk management programs.
Sungard Availability Services suite of production and recovery solutions power their customers' mission critical IT.
About Disaster Recovery Journal
DRJ is the industry’s largest resource for business continuity, disaster recovery, crisis communication, and risk management, reaching a global network of more than 138,000 professionals. Offering weekly webinars, the latest industry news, blogs, rules and regulations, podcasts, an official mentoring program, a quarterly magazine, and two annual live conferences, DRJ is leading the way to keep professionals up-to-date and connected in an ever-changing world. Our mission is to give business continuity professionals the insight, information, and inspiration they need to make smarter decisions concerning the overall protection of their organization. Subscribe or follow us on social media today. For more information about Disaster Recovery Journal, visit www.drj.com.
