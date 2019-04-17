PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Discover is looking to fill more than 160 Discover Student Loans
positions in its Phoenix location. This hiring initiative will feature
seasonal positions working with student loan applications, loan
processing and customer service. There is the potential for some of
these positions to convert into full-time.
“These openings come at a critical time in the college financing process
as families begin discussions around paying for college,” said Steve
Peck, Vice President, Discover Phoenix Customer Care Center. “We’re
looking for caring candidates that can help these families with
everything from filling out an application to answering questions as
they determine if a student loan is right for them.”
The Phoenix center is home to many amenities including indoor and
outdoor walking paths, lounges, and sports facilities. The full service
cafeteria includes a variety of healthy eating options with nutrition
information included on freshly made dishes. Discover also promotes
employee wellness by having an on-site nurse and counselor.
“Beyond the campus, Discover provides a workplace culture that embraces
collaboration, inclusion and respect. The Phoenix center repeatedly has
received local awards for being a top place to work in the area,” said
Peck. “We are looking for candidates who are drawn to this type of
environment.”
Discover operates only U.S.-based customer care centers. To view all
current Discover job opportunities, including information regarding
other locations and benefits, please visit jobs.discover.com.
Discover Financial Services is an equal opportunity employer. All
qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without
regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender
identity, national origin, age, protected veteran status, among other
things, or as a qualified individual with a disability. Equal
Employment Opportunity is the law.
About Discover
Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is a direct banking and payment
services company with one of the most recognized brands in U.S.
financial services. Since its inception in 1986, the company has become
one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company issues
the Discover card, America's cash rewards pioneer, and offers private
student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, checking and savings
accounts and certificates of deposit through its direct banking
business. It operates the Discover Global Network comprised of Discover
Network, with millions of merchant and cash access locations; PULSE, one
of the nation's leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club
International, a global payments network with acceptance around the
world. For more information, visit www.discover.com/company.
Contacts
Abbe Kalina
Discover Financial Services
224/405-5175
@Discover_News