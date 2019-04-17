PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Discover is looking to fill more than 160 Discover Student Loans

positions in its Phoenix location. This hiring initiative will feature

seasonal positions working with student loan applications, loan

processing and customer service. There is the potential for some of

these positions to convert into full-time.

“These openings come at a critical time in the college financing process

as families begin discussions around paying for college,” said Steve

Peck, Vice President, Discover Phoenix Customer Care Center. “We’re

looking for caring candidates that can help these families with

everything from filling out an application to answering questions as

they determine if a student loan is right for them.”

The Phoenix center is home to many amenities including indoor and

outdoor walking paths, lounges, and sports facilities. The full service

cafeteria includes a variety of healthy eating options with nutrition

information included on freshly made dishes. Discover also promotes

employee wellness by having an on-site nurse and counselor.

“Beyond the campus, Discover provides a workplace culture that embraces

collaboration, inclusion and respect. The Phoenix center repeatedly has

received local awards for being a top place to work in the area,” said

Peck. “We are looking for candidates who are drawn to this type of

environment.”

Discover operates only U.S.-based customer care centers. To view all

current Discover job opportunities, including information regarding

other locations and benefits, please visit jobs.discover.com.

Discover Financial Services is an equal opportunity employer. All

qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without

regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender

identity, national origin, age, protected veteran status, among other

things, or as a qualified individual with a disability. Equal

Employment Opportunity is the law.

About Discover

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is a direct banking and payment

services company with one of the most recognized brands in U.S.

financial services. Since its inception in 1986, the company has become

one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company issues

the Discover card, America's cash rewards pioneer, and offers private

student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, checking and savings

accounts and certificates of deposit through its direct banking

business. It operates the Discover Global Network comprised of Discover

Network, with millions of merchant and cash access locations; PULSE, one

of the nation's leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club

International, a global payments network with acceptance around the

world. For more information, visit www.discover.com/company.

Contacts

Abbe Kalina

Discover Financial Services

224/405-5175

abbekalina@discover.com

@Discover_News

