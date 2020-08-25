 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Districts Turn to NoRedInk to Build Better Writers, In-Person and Remotely

Districts Turn to NoRedInk to Build Better Writers, In-Person and Remotely

  • Updated

Adaptive writing curriculum boosts skills and guides students through the writing process, whether they are learning in the classroom, at home, or in a hybrid model

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#NCTE--Faced with COVID-19 uncertainties, schools need flexible ways to help teachers provide consistent, high-quality writing instruction, no matter where learning takes place this school year. That is why a rapidly growing number of school districts are implementing NoRedInk, a complete, adaptive writing curriculum for students in grades 5-12.

Several districts across the country have recently chosen to implement or expand their use of NoRedInk. They include Fairfax County Public Schools in Virginia, El Paso Independent School District (ISD) and San Antonio ISD in Texas, Oklahoma City Public Schools in Oklahoma, Topeka Public Schools in Kansas, Issaquah School District in Washington, and Tolleson Union High School District and Litchfield Elementary School District in Arizona. The districts, which range in size from 12,000 to 187,000 students, will use NoRedInk for synchronous and asynchronous instruction across a variety of learning models.

“Now, more than ever, schools need highly engaging and extremely responsive curricular resources,” said Jeff Scheur, founder and CEO of NoRedInk. “Districts are focused on bridging the gap between at-home and in-school learning, and we’re proud to help so many students become stronger, more confident writers through these partnerships.”

NoRedInk is a web-based writing curriculum that engages students by personalizing exercises according to their interests. Its adaptive learning engine adjusts to every student’s strengths and weaknesses, providing teachers the actionable data they need to differentiate instruction. The program also provides scaffolded support throughout the writing process as students draft compositions, engage in peer and self-review, and revise their work.

For 2020-21, NoRedInk has added several remote-friendly resources, including downloadable lessons, writing prompts to build relationships from afar, and guides and videos for teachers and students. To keep students engaged, it has also added 180 of the most requested TV shows, musicians, and movies to the selection of interests students can choose from.

About NoRedInk

NoRedInk builds stronger writers through interest-based curriculum, adaptive exercises, and actionable data. It is used by students and teachers in more than 60% of all districts in the United States. For information, visit www.noredink.com.

Contacts

Stephen Gardner, Vice President of Sales & Marketing

(520) 591-8205

stevegardner@noredink.com

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Pascua Yaqui tribe to build first master-planned community
Business News

Pascua Yaqui tribe to build first master-planned community

  • Updated

In the first phase of the master-planned community, 50 single family homes will be built on 40 vacant acres on the southern end of the reservation, west of Camino de Oeste and Hermans Road. The second and third phase of Yaqui Square will possibly include high-rise construction with retail, office and residential space. 

+12
Crowd shatters glass to get to Idaho House session on virus
National News

Crowd shatters glass to get to Idaho House session on virus

  • Updated

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Angry, maskless spectators forced themselves into the Idaho House special session on the coronavirus pandemic Monday, shattering a glass door, rushing into the gallery that had limited seating because of the virus and forcing lawmakers to ask for calm in a crowd that included a man carrying an assault-style weapon.

Watch Now: Related Video

What you should know as retirement approaches

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News