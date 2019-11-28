PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DJI makes phenomenal drones that are easy-to-fly. One of the few downsides to DJI drones is the cost. Fortunately, the company is discounting certain models for Black Friday 2019. Deal Answers lists these below:
Save up to $350 on the DJI Mavic 2 Pro
Save up to $20 on the DJI Tello
Save up to $100 on the DJI Goggles Racing Edition
Save up to $130 on the DJI FPV Fly More Combo
Save up to $162 on the Mavic Air Fly More Combo
DJI has discounted a range of drones for Black Friday including the beginner-friendly Tello all the way up to their professional grade Mavic 2 Pro. Clicking on links may earn Deal Answers a commission.
DJI is not discounting the newly released Mavic Mini for Black Friday. This drone was released a few weeks ago so this is not surprising. It also does not seem like DJI will discount the Spark drone either. Additionally, they also are not discounting the Phantom range of drones and appear to be pushing people towards the more portable Mavic 2.
The Mavic 2 Pro offers a 31 minute flight time. It has a 1 inch CMOS sensor that’s four times larger than the previous version. This has dramatically improved low-light performance. The camera can take 4K video at 30 frames per second and 20 MP still photographs. The drone has an impressive maximum range of 5 miles from the controller.
The DJI Tello is a small drone that has a 13 minute flight time. This is a solid amount for a beginner drone at this price range. It also has a 720p camera and it does not come with a controller. Instead, it is controlled via a smartphone app. It can fly approximately 100 meters away from the phone and the best part is that it’s programmable.
DJI is expanding into the first-person-view (FPV) drone market. They have released a bundle of FPV components and they are continually improving their FPV goggles. FPV drones are popular in the racing community and they allow the user to see from the drone’s camera as they fly.
DJI’s sales on drones and other equipment will continue through Cyber Monday. DJI appears to be pushing people to purchase the Mavic 2 Pro. Although it’s a pricey drone, the $350 discount for Black Friday brings it into reach for more people.
About Deal Answers: Deal Answers researches and finds discounts for sales events like Black Friday. Deal Answers may earn commission from clicks as an Amazon Associate and member of other programs.
Contacts
Jennifer Hansen