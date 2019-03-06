New Whole-Food Protein Bar is Made with Real Meat and Fortified with

Grass-Fed Beef Collagen

TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/dnxbar?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#dnxbarlt;/agt;--Calling all keto dieters, a new beef and bacon bar is launching at Natural

Products Expo West, Booth #N1308! Introducing DNX

Foods’ Grass-Fed Beef & Uncured Bacon Jalapeño Bar. Fortified

with the powerful benefits of grass-fed beef collagen, the gold-standard

of collagen known to reduce joint pain, decrease inflammation, and

protect tendons, ligaments and bones, this new whole-food protein bar

features just 1g of carbs, 14g of protein and 9g of healthy fats from

high-quality animal sources. It’s also the only keto-compliant bar on

the market that does not use supplements, whey or soy protein powders to

boost levels and is free of artificial sugars and sugar alcohols.

Made with certified organic spices, grass-fed beef from New Zealand and

Australia, and uncured bacon, the bar’s meaty, savory and perfectly

spiced taste profile is sure to satisfy hunger cravings. Here are some

additional attributes that make this minimally processed product sizzle:



  • Paleo-friendly and Whole30 Approved®


  • High in Omega-3’s and CLA’s


  • No artificial ingredients, preservatives, fillers, antibiotics or
    hormones


  • No added nitrates or nitrites


  • No GMO’s, MSG, dairy, soy or gluten

“It’s difficult to find high-protein, low-carb packaged food options

that aren’t made from dairy or packed with sugar alcohols,” said DNX

Foods’ founder John Rooney. “Our team of nutritionists, fitness experts

and culinary artisans set out to change that with DNX’s Grass-Fed Beef &

Uncured Bacon Jalapeño Bar. Designed with a simple recipe of purposeful

and premium ingredients, plus the incredible nutritional value of

grass-fed beef collagen, we’re proud to have created a keto-friendly bar

that can also appeal to anyone looking for a hearty and super-healthy

snack.”

With the keto

diet and popularity of grass-fed beef collagen exploding, DNX Foods

is right on-trend with its new Grass-Fed Beef & Uncured Bacon Jalapeño

Bar. The product is available for retailers nationwide to carry for an

SRP of $2.99 per bar and sold online at DNXBar.com

and Amazon.com.

Vacuum-packed to stay fresh for a year without refrigeration, the new

product joins the brand’s lineup of DNX Bars made with grass-fed beef,

grass-fed bison or free-range chicken, plus certified organic spices,

fruits, vegetables and superfood ingredients. Visit DNXBar.com

for more information.

Contacts

Shaina Ostroff

Reach Public Relations

424-835-4229

shaina@reach-pr.com

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles