Strategic Partnership Designed to Grow Business of Emerging Real-Meat
Protein Bars
Foods has appointed Acosta
Sales and Marketing as the company’s broker in the U.S., it was
announced today. The strategic partnership with this leading consumer
packaged goods sales and marketing agency is designed to dramatically
increase the shelf presence and sell-through of DNX’s real-meat protein
bars in natural, organic and specialty stores, along with grocery chains
across the country. With over 30,000 talented employees dedicated to
building brands, Acosta is the sales and marketing powerhouse behind
most of the trusted brands seen in stores every day. The team’s
extensive reach, established relationships, and robust set of tools make
them an enormous asset to a growing company like DNX Foods.
Developed by a team of passionate nutritionists, fitness experts and
culinary artisans, DNX Bars are made with grass-fed beef, grass-fed
bison or free-range chicken, plus certified organic spices, fruits and
vegetables. These 100% clean, minimally processed, nutrient-rich bars
provide an ideal balance of real-meat protein, healthy fats and complex
carbs and feature superfoods from around the world like Goji berries,
Sacha Inchi and Moringa Oleifera. They are also Paleo compliant, Whole30
Approved®, low in sodium, and completely free of artificial
preservatives and ingredients, fillers, antibiotics, hormones, GMO’s,
dairy, soy, gluten, MSG, and added sugars. The super-premium, wholefood
ingredients used in DNX Bars also make them high in protein, Omega-3,
Vitamin B12 and prebiotics.
Six unique flavors include:
— Peri Peri Style Chicken Bar
(keto-friendly!)
— Jamaican Style Bison Bar
— Mexican Style
Beef Bar
— Sweet Potato Pecan Beef Bar
— Dark Cacao Cherry
Coconut Beef Bar
— Fennel Sweet Potato Beef Bar
“In addition to our current distribution networks with KeHE and UNFI, we
are putting together an all-star team of partners to help us expand
quickly and effectively throughout the U.S. market,” said John Rooney,
Founder of DNX Foods. “Acosta’s large national footprint and proven
track record in protein bars make them the perfect team to help propel
our brand forward.”
DNX Bars are currently available at select conventional and natural and
organic stores across the country, including Sprouts nationwide, for an
SRP of $2.99 per bar. The lineup, which includes six
satisfying flavors, is also sold online at DNXBar.com
and Amazon.com.
Visit DNXBar.com
for more information.
Contacts
Reach Public Relations
Shaina Ostroff
424-835-4229