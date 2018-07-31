Strategic Partnership Designed to Grow Business of Emerging Real-Meat

Protein Bars

TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#acosta--DNX

Foods has appointed Acosta

Sales and Marketing as the company’s broker in the U.S., it was

announced today. The strategic partnership with this leading consumer

packaged goods sales and marketing agency is designed to dramatically

increase the shelf presence and sell-through of DNX’s real-meat protein

bars in natural, organic and specialty stores, along with grocery chains

across the country. With over 30,000 talented employees dedicated to

building brands, Acosta is the sales and marketing powerhouse behind

most of the trusted brands seen in stores every day. The team’s

extensive reach, established relationships, and robust set of tools make

them an enormous asset to a growing company like DNX Foods.

Developed by a team of passionate nutritionists, fitness experts and

culinary artisans, DNX Bars are made with grass-fed beef, grass-fed

bison or free-range chicken, plus certified organic spices, fruits and

vegetables. These 100% clean, minimally processed, nutrient-rich bars

provide an ideal balance of real-meat protein, healthy fats and complex

carbs and feature superfoods from around the world like Goji berries,

Sacha Inchi and Moringa Oleifera. They are also Paleo compliant, Whole30

Approved®, low in sodium, and completely free of artificial

preservatives and ingredients, fillers, antibiotics, hormones, GMO’s,

dairy, soy, gluten, MSG, and added sugars. The super-premium, wholefood

ingredients used in DNX Bars also make them high in protein, Omega-3,

Vitamin B12 and prebiotics.

Six unique flavors include:

— Peri Peri Style Chicken Bar

(keto-friendly!)

— Jamaican Style Bison Bar

— Mexican Style

Beef Bar

— Sweet Potato Pecan Beef Bar

— Dark Cacao Cherry

Coconut Beef Bar

— Fennel Sweet Potato Beef Bar

“In addition to our current distribution networks with KeHE and UNFI, we

are putting together an all-star team of partners to help us expand

quickly and effectively throughout the U.S. market,” said John Rooney,

Founder of DNX Foods. “Acosta’s large national footprint and proven

track record in protein bars make them the perfect team to help propel

our brand forward.”

DNX Bars are currently available at select conventional and natural and

organic stores across the country, including Sprouts nationwide, for an

SRP of $2.99 per bar. The lineup, which includes six

satisfying flavors, is also sold online at DNXBar.com

and Amazon.com.

Visit DNXBar.com

for more information.

Contacts

Reach Public Relations

Shaina Ostroff

424-835-4229

shaina@reach-pr.com

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles